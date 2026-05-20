Trading Technologies Rings Opening Bell at Cboe Global Markets

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, will ring the opening bell tomorrow at Cboe Global Markets' trading floor in Chicago. The firm has a longstanding relationship with the exchange, offering connectivity to Cboe markets for many of the world's largest financial institutions and professional trading firms.

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones and others from the company's leadership team will ring the bell on behalf of the company as the ceremony is broadcast live on CNBC. The bell ringing coincides with the firm's TT Exchange Spotlight events this week in Chicago and next week in New York. Cboe is participating as a sponsor, and a representative of the exchange will speak as a panelist at both events.

Trading Technologies this month announced a major expansion of TT FX, its foreign exchange offering, with a range of new features for institutional FX and precious metals traders to deliver comprehensive over-the-counter (OTC) trading through TT. The TT platform provides direct access to Cboe FX for spot FX, precious metals and non-deliverable forwards, as well as the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE).

Llewellyn-Jones said: "Cboe has been an outstanding exchange partner to TT for so many years, and we are delighted to have the honor of ringing the bell."

The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. CT on CNBC and posted to Cboe's bell-ringing page, https://www.cboe.com/video/channel/bell_ringing/.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies