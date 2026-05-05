Trading Technologies Expands TT® FX Functionality and Liquidity

Enhanced offering unifies OTC and listed markets into a single high-performance workflow

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, today announced the expansion of TT FX, with a range of new features for institutional foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals traders to deliver comprehensive over-the-counter (OTC) trading through TT.

The expanded release extends the firm's FX product coverage from spot FX to also include forwards, non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) and swaps and adds liquidity from bank and non-bank liquidity providers alongside previously supported primary FX venues and electronic communication networks (ECNs). The expansion allows clients to source a much deeper pool of liquidity and trade FX, futures and precious metals from a single, unified interface within TT's market-leading execution management system (EMS) either directly or via bank algorithms.

Key features of the enhanced offering include:

Multi-Asset Execution: Clients can seamlessly manage FX spot, forwards, NDFs and swaps alongside futures and precious metals through the TT EMS.

Integrated Advanced Order Types: Traders can access embedded bank algorithms, exchange-native order types and TT's proprietary synthetic order types from a single consistent interface.

Multi-Asset Spread Execution: Autospreader enables simultaneous pricing, execution and hedging of all legs to lock in the real economic spread without taking currency risk.

Intuitive User Interface (UI): Dedicated FX liquidity ladders and FX tile widgets are designed specifically for the high-velocity requirements of currency markets.

Low-Latency Infrastructure: All trades execute via TT's global network of co-located servers for institutional-grade speed and performance.

Unified Post-Trade Workflow: A single post-trade drop copy across OTC and exchange-traded products provides a single, streamlined interface to FX prime brokers, risk management and back-office systems.

Tomo Tokuyama, EVP and Managing Director, FX at TT, said: "Our goal was to make FX a natural extension of the trading workflow, not a separate system. We've spent the last year refining TT FX in a live production environment to ensure it meets the rigorous demands of the world's most sophisticated desks. Traders can now execute FX the way they trade futures using the same tools, screens and algo workflow.

"Bringing bank FX algos into the same dropdown as futures algos removes friction and makes cross-asset execution significantly more efficient. A trader can, for example, trade the U.S. versus Europe rates basis using Treasury and Bund futures while dynamically managing the EUR/USD exposure via our Autospreader, all within a single workflow. That simply wasn't possible without stitching together multiple systems before. For many firms, this creates a clear path to consolidate FX into a unified trading environment."

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies