Trading Technologies closes on ATEO acquisition

CHICAGO and PARIS, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of ATEO SAS, a leading provider of post-trade solutions for listed derivatives, expanding TT's reach into clearing and other middle-office technologies and services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ATEO will operate as a global managed service hosted in TT's data centers. ATEO's post-trade allocation engine is already fully integrated into the TT order management system (OMS), providing TT OMS clients with seamless access to the functionality.

ATEO's products include: TEO Derivatives, a global order management system dedicated to pure brokerage environments and used by many of the world's leading inter-dealer and executing brokers, including the vast majority of brokers in London; the LISA Clearing Engine, a widely adopted trade matching and clearing solution enabling firms to process business across all clearing houses globally and offer tailored services to their customers; and UGO, a set of gateways and standardized clearing application programming interfaces (APIs) providing firms with the ability to develop or feed in-house solutions through scalable trade feed standardization and high throughput for all clearing activities.

David Solo, TT Board member, led the acquisition negotiation on behalf of TT, and Fieldfisher acted as the firm's legal advisor. NINE58 Advisors served as financial advisor and Dentons as legal advisor to ATEO.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

About ATEO

ATEO delivers post-trade solutions for the financial industry, including a global blotter, clearing and matching system, and extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses and professional traders have been relying on ATEO technology since its creation in 2000. Through years of experience, advanced technology solutions and an unparalleled sense of service, ATEO helps customers achieve efficiencies and grow their business. For more information, please visit www.ateofinance.com.

