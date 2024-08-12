Trading Technologies Completes Second Transaction in Abel Noser Solutions Acquisition

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced that TT's acquisition of START, a broker-neutral trade optimization platform, from Abel Noser Holdings, a majority-owned portfolio company of Estancia Capital Partners, is now complete.

This represents the second and final stage of TT's acquisition of Abel Noser Solutions, LLC (ANS). TT previously acquired Abel Noser Solutions , the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis (TCA) for investment managers, brokers, asset owners and consultants, from Abel Noser Holdings on August 31, 2023.

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal advisor to TT. Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor, and David Solo, TT Board member, led the acquisition negotiation on behalf of the company. Seward & Kissel LLP acted as legal advisor to Abel Noser Holdings.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies