Trading Technologies expands energy offering with connectivity to European power market Nord Pool

New connection will give market participants access to Europe's top two intraday physical power market alongside energy futures on a single platform

CHICAGO and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced today that it will offer access to the European power market Nord Pool for intraday trading starting in December. The new connection will give clients the ability to leverage the TT platform to trade the physical intraday markets of the top two European power spot exchanges: Nord Pool and the European Power Exchange (EPEX SPOT), which has been tradable through TT since February. Access to these markets was developed in collaboration with a large European energy supplier active in both.

Alun Green, TT's EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options, said: "With this new connection, market participants will, for the first time, be able to use a single screen to trade intraday physical power on Nord Pool and EPEX SPOT alongside the world's most popular financial energy products. Our high-speed, colocated platform gives traders unparalleled tools that include award-winning algorithmic and automated trading functionality along with robust risk management capabilities. We're excited to bring this technology to traditional energy-related companies as well as hedge funds, commodity trading advisors and systematic traders. These firms want to use our sophisticated tools and execution algos to hedge and take positions in related markets from one platform, which can bring a new customer base to these exchanges."

TT's award-winning algorithmic and automated trading solutions include preconfigured order types, support for broker and third-party algos, tools for building and backtesting a broad range of custom strategies, and the industry-leading Autospreader® spread execution tool. TT has won 13 awards this year alone, including Best Algorithmic Trading Provider in the Waters Rankings, voted on by thousands of end users across the buy and sell sides, as well as Best Algo Trading Solution in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards.

TT was first to offer both physical and financial energy products side-by-side when it launched EPEX SPOT earlier this year. TT has long offered trading on the world's leading energy futures and over-the-counter markets. TT also provides access to more than 100 global exchanges and venues for cross-asset trading of multiple asset classes, including futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX), cryptocurrencies and more.

Majority owned by Euronext, Nord Pool operates markets in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Germany, Poland, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg and the UK. Nord Pool is a Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) in 16 European countries, while also servicing power markets in Bulgaria, Croatia and Georgia. The world's first power exchange, Nord Pool today has hundreds of businesses from 20 countries trading on its markets.

