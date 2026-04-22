Trading Technologies to Provide Connectivity to NZX, the National Stock Exchange of New Zealand

Partnership will support NZX's highly anticipated launch of S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures contract

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced that it has partnered with NZX, the company operating New Zealand's equity, debt, funds, derivatives and energy markets, to deliver native connectivity to NZX for the upcoming launch of S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures.

NZX will leverage TT's broad, global distribution channels and low latency connectivity to provide market participants with easy access and the ability to trade across global markets. Participants trading directly through the TT® platform will have access to the full range of sophisticated trade execution tools and functionality, including execution algorithms and algo trading tools, Autospreader®, ADL®, charting and analytics, and APIs.

Nick Morris, General Manager, Cash and Derivatives Markets at NZX, said: "The launch of S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures is an important milestone for New Zealand's capital markets, and our collaboration with Trading Technologies is central to delivering this outcome. TT's global connectivity and execution technology will enable both local and offshore participants to access and trade New Zealand equity derivatives efficiently."

Alun Green, EVP and Managing Director, Futures and Options for TT, said: "We're delighted that NZX chose TT as its partner on this high-priority project aimed at nurturing a liquid index futures market and contributing to the growth of New Zealand's capital markets ecosystem. We expect that the emergence of this market will enable local and global market participants to hedge their equity market risk and use our sophisticated trade execution tools as part of their multi-market strategies."

Ben Altoft, Director, Operational Excellence ‑ FICC for Jarden, said: "Our derivatives business has been a proud TT client since 2019, so it's exciting to see TT partner with NZX on the launch of the S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures. This is a significant milestone for New Zealand's capital markets—and for our clients, it means access to world-class broking services across all markets, including NZX, through a single, powerful solution."

Volumes traded on Asia-Pacific markets on the TT platform increased by over 16% in 2025, outperforming underlying growth on most markets, while the firm recorded a 25% increase in volume traded by its users in the region.

TT provides market access and connectivity to more than 100 trading venues worldwide, with a global infrastructure that includes 14 data centers – including in Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei and Seoul. The TT platform, which handled more than 3 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2025, is the most widely used platform globally for futures and options on futures, in addition to its growing use across multiple asset classes. The platform earned more than 20 recognitions in 2025 for its high-performance technology and functionality, including Trading System of the Year and Derivatives Trading System of the Year in the FOW Asia Pacific Awards in September as well as Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year in the FOW International Awards 2026 in February.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

About NZX

For 160 years NZX has been committed to connecting people, businesses and capital. Its vision is to be a trusted New Zealand business delivering sustainable wealth, value and opportunities for all. NZX operates New Zealand's equity, debt, funds, derivatives and energy markets. To support the growth of its markets, NZX provides trading, clearing, settlement, depository and data services for customers. NZX also owns Smart, New Zealand's only issuer of listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), KiwiSaver provider SuperLife, and funds manager QuayStreet Asset Management. NZX Wealth Technologies is a 100%-owned subsidiary delivering rich online platform functionality to enable New Zealand investment advisors and providers to efficiently manage, trade and administer their client's assets. Learn more at: www.nzx.com.

SOURCE Trading Technologies