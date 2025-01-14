Trading Technologies launches TT® Broker Scorecard

New monthly ranking of equity brokers provides independent proxy of institutional market

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced today it has launched TT Broker Scorecard, a first-of-its-kind monthly report ranking global and regional equity brokers by liquidity and execution quality. The report provides an independent proxy of the institutional market with rankings derived from the aggregated, anonymized trade data compiled by Abel Noser Solutions, which TT acquired in 2023.

TT Broker Scorecard is available through Trade Zoom, Abel Noser Solutions' industry-leading transaction cost analysis (TCA) solution for investment managers, asset owners, consultants and brokers worldwide. Users of Trade Zoom's post-trade application will have the ability to retrieve historical information from the platform, with the option to drill down and examine data in greater detail.

TT Broker Scorecard enables buy-side market participants to easily identify and vet brokerage firms that trade in specific market segments, then pinpoint broker liquidity, estimate costs before trade execution, and use Abel Noser Solutions' TCA product suite to measure post-trade transaction efficacy against a peer universe. Sell-side firms can identify both their competitive strengths as well as areas for improvement, and then market to customers in regions or segments where they are the strongest.

Peter Weiler, EVP Managing Director, Data & Analytics at TT, said: "In today's ultra-competitive environment, the buy side is increasingly trying to find liquidity in highly concentrated markets, while the sell side is seeking ways to protect and grow market share. TT Broker Scorecard will help firms on both sides uncover distinct business advantages by leveraging the massive universe of data that flows through our market-leading TCA platform. Our buy-side clients can find the counterparties that are most active in specific regions, countries, capitalizations, sectors and other segments. Sell-side brokers can identify and promote where they offer the most liquidity while establishing where they should focus on growing, leapfrogging competition or maintaining market share."

The launch of TT Broker Scorecard builds on several significant TCA-related milestones the firm reached in recent months. In November, Abel Noser Solutions won the Editors' Choice Award for TCA Provider of the Year in The TRADE's inaugural Leaders in Trading New York Awards as well as the award for Best Buy-Side TCA Tool in WatersTechnology's Buy-Side Technology Awards 2024. In June, TT introduced TT Futures TCA, a comprehensive new offering leveraging the industry's largest collection of anonymized, microsecond-level futures market and trade data with a vast array of metrics and measures and an unprecedented level of granularity with real-world futures trading data.

Abel Noser Solutions is a leader and pioneer in helping buy-side and sell-side firms lower costs associated with trading and utilize analytics to govern their trading decisions. More than 350 global institutional clients subscribe to the firm's multi-asset TCA and compliance products directly or through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser co-created the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) methodology – now one of the financial markets' most ubiquitous trade cost methodologies. Abel Noser became a Trading Technologies company in August 2023, marking TT's extension into the multi-asset data and analytics space.

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform services provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

