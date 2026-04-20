Trading Technologies' Nick Garrow Assumes New Role of Chief Strategy Officer; Josh Monroe Joins as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced that Nick Garrow, who has been serving as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), has assumed the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) – a new position within the firm – and Josh Monroe has joined TT as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Both executives have decades of experience in capital markets and technology leadership.

TT CEO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "Nick has done a truly fantastic job of driving the firm's move into new asset classes, broadening our appeal to new segments, and leading our sales and marketing team through a period of exceptional revenue growth. He is ideally suited to the role of CSO, and his strategic thinking, vision and passion will continue to shape our future. Josh is a highly accomplished executive, who brings incredible experience and a great track record as a growth-focused CRO for capital markets fintech organizations. His drive and energy will be critical to our success, and I am absolutely delighted to welcome him to the team in this important leadership role."

As CSO, Garrow will assume responsibility for driving accelerated sustainable growth across TT's existing lines of business as well as identifying and evaluating new markets and product opportunities, ensuring TT's strategy remains highly aligned with the rapidly changing landscape that is global capital markets. The role will include identifying and leveraging acquisition and partnership opportunities that support TT's goals.

Monroe, based in New York, assumes responsibility for TT's global sales, marketing and revenue operations activities. He previously served as CRO at Duco, a leading provider of AI-powered data automation to global financial institutions; and as CRO at Xceptor, a data automation platform for financial institutions. Previously, he served as Managing Director, Head of Americas for Itiviti, now part of Broadridge, with responsibility for revenue growth, client relationships and regional strategy. He also held multiple roles at SunGard and later FIS after its acquisition of the firm, ultimately as SVP & Head of Sales for Trading and Risk Solutions, Americas. Monroe earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance, Summa Cum Laude, from the University at Albany.

About Trading Technologies



Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies