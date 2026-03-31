Trading Technologies to Support EEX Gas Spot Market, Enabling Market Participants to Auto-Match, Leverage Full Range of TT® Trade Execution Tools

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, announced today it will offer full support of European Energy Exchange (EEX) Gas Spot contracts, with the extensive range of TT trade execution tools and a first-of-its-kind auto-matching capability designed specifically for the contracts.

Available now for testing and trade simulation, the TT connectivity for EEX Gas Spot offers new auto-matching capability with the same look and feel of trading on a listed derivatives exchange, while providing clients with a much-needed solution for automating their gas storage and trading operations, eliminating the need for manual order submission and trade aggregation.

Alun Green, TT's EVP and Managing Director, Futures and Options, said: "TT has a more-than-30-year track record of building premier solutions for institutional traders. We've seen extraordinary demand for our platform among commercial and institutional energy and power traders, and we are now bringing these capabilities to the EEX Gas Spot market. We believe our EEX Gas Spot auto-matching feature, coupled with the ability to trade other gas spot and futures markets on a single platform, will be a true game-changer."

Over the past two years, TT has significantly grown its footprint in the physical spot and over-the-counter (OTC) energy trading space through new partnerships and market connections, complementing its longstanding commitment to the listed energy derivatives space. The new EEX Gas Spot solution, designed with input from many of the largest energy traders, will enable market participants to leverage TT's sophisticated APIs and automated trading tools suite, including TT's execution algorithms and Autospreader®, to maximize trading efficiency.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

SOURCE Trading Technologies