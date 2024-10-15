Trading Technologies' Trade Surveillance, Regulatory Reporting and Compliance Solutions Ranked Among World's Best Risk Offerings in Chartis RiskTech100® 2025

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced the firm has been recognized as one of the world's top risk and compliance technology providers in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2025 rankings. The report, released in conjunction with a virtual event on Oct. 9, highlighted TT as the fourth best new entrant among the 22 firms that debuted this year in the rankings.

The honor from Chartis comes just months after TT's launch of TT Trade Surveillance, a multi-asset trade surveillance solution. TT Trade Surveillance combines new multi-asset coverage and dozens of new configurable models to supplement the machine learning-driven models from TT Score, the company's first-generation trade surveillance platform.

Jay Biondo, Head of Surveillance at TT, said: "This award, which places TT ahead of several well-established competitors, reflects the unique capabilities of the TT Trade Surveillance offering. TT is trusted by more than 100 of the world's largest banks, brokers and buy side clients. Over the course of the last seven years, we have grown a loyal global customer base by providing nearly instantaneous onboarding with our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) service model, best of breed machine learning models, and outstanding customer service. Today, TT Trade Surveillance stands out as the only hybrid system which combines out-of-the-box and user-configurable models that provide users with a risk score to reduce false positives and provide a workflow prioritization to increase the efficiency of the compliance staff."

TT Trade Surveillance provides enhanced trade surveillance capabilities beyond listed derivatives to a wide range of asset classes, including futures, equities, equity options, fixed income and foreign exchange (FX). The system has also recently added a new and innovative way for identifying cross-product manipulation, where users can input correlated instruments directly into the user interface to create a single synthetic instrument, and utilize the machine-learning spoofing models to identify patterns of spoofing activity across multiple order books.

Chartis describes the RiskTech100 as the most comprehensive independent study of the world's major players in risk and compliance technology. The companies in the RiskTech100 are drawn from a range of risk technology categories and meet the needs of financial and non-financial organizations. The rankings cover a broad range of solutions across five industry categories including Banking, Buy-side, Corporations, Insurance and Trading & Capital Markets.

