Trading Technologies' TT® platform chosen as Best Listed Derivatives Execution/Order Management System in Markets Media's European Markets Choice Awards 2024

CHICAGO and LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, has earned the recognition of Best Listed Execution/Order Management System (E/OMS) for its TT platform at Markets Media's European Markets Choice Awards 2024. Presented in London last week, the awards are designed to celebrate the "best of the best in capital markets trading and technology."

TT EVP Managing Director, Futures & Options Alun Green said: "We have invested significantly in our EMS and OMS offerings to provide clients with feature-rich, powerful tools to meet their trade execution and order management needs, not only in listed derivatives but also in a growing array of asset classes. Clients throughout Europe and globally have embraced these systems, which are a vital part of the TT platform and unique in their flexibility, breadth and ability to bring flows together. Thanks to Markets Media for this wonderful recognition."

TT's OMS and EMS tools provide transparency and accountability by consolidating order management and execution onto one platform. Open architecture allows users to integrate their systems with TT to access their own market connections, private liquidity or execution algorithms, and import data from external sources enterprise-wide. Execution desks can accept flow from any EMS, OMS or algorithmic trading provider via FIX. The flexibility helps clients streamline trading operations by consolidating flow through multiple systems onto TT. The TT platform handled 2.2 billion transactions in 2023.

This is the firm's second honor this year for the TT platform in Europe after its recognition in March as Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution in the TradingTech Insight Europe Awards. TT won the same category last month at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards, along with capturing Best Algo Trading Solution in the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2024. Last year, the company and TT platform received numerous awards, including Derivatives Trading System of the Year at both the FOW Asia Capital Markets Awards and the FOW International Awards.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

