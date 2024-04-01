Trail Running Shoes Market to Reach $12.4 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in popularity of outdoor fitness activities and adventure sports has led to a surge in demand for specialized footwear tailored for trail running, which boosts market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Trail Running Shoes Market by Type (Light Trail Running Shoes, Rugged Trail Running Shoes, Off Trail Running Shoes, and Others), Gender (Unisex, Male, and Female), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the "trail running shoes market" was valued at $7.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $12.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Advancements in materials, biomechanics, and design have driven innovation in footwear technology, leading to increased demand for trail running shoes. The availability of features such as enhanced traction, durability, and lightweight construction fulfills the needs of outdoor enthusiasts seeking high-performance gear. These innovations improve the overall running experience and offer superior comfort & protection on rugged terrain. As a result, consumers prefer trail running shoes that provide advanced functionality and support for their outdoor activities, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $7.3 Billion Market Size In 2032 $12.4 Billion CAGR 5.5 % No. Of Pages In Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Gender, Sales Channel, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, And Middle East, And Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, And Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest Of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Rest Of Middle East & Africa Drivers Growing Outdoor Recreation Trends Rising Health Awareness Restraints Limited Accessibility To Trails Limited Awareness About Trail Running Shoes Opportunities Expanding Participation In Trail Running Events Technological Innovations

The off trail running shoes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the light trail running shoes segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the two-fifths of the global trail running shoes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to its emphasizing lightweight materials, minimalistic design, and enhanced breathability to offer agility and comfort for trail runners seeking speed and responsiveness. However, the off-trail running shoes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, due to increased demand for rugged and versatile footwear, innovations in traction technology, lightweight construction, and designs catering to diverse terrain conditions, enhancing performance and durability.

The female segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By gender, the male segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global trail running shoes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. There is a growing preference for lightweight, durable designs with enhanced stability and cushioning, reflecting an increasing focus on performance and functionality. However, the female segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, with more women participating in outdoor activities, driving the need for specialized footwear designed for their unique preferences and requirements.

The online segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By sales channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global trail running shoes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Offline distribution channels in the trail running shoes market are witnessing a shift toward experiential retail, with brands focusing on creating immersive in-store experiences and enhancing customer engagement to drive sales. However, online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032. Online channels in the trail running shoes market are witnessing significant growth, driven by the convenience of e-commerce platforms, increasing digitalization, and shifting consumer preferences towards online shopping for footwear.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global trail running shoes market revenue in this region. In North America, the trail running shoes market exhibits a trend towards increasing participation in outdoor activities, adoption of advanced technologies, and rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable footwear options. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. In the Asia-Pacific region, increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a growing interest in outdoor activities are driving the demand for trail running shoes, fostering market expansion and innovation.

Leading Market Players: -

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Salomon

Brooks Running Company

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Merrell, La Sportiva

Hoka One One

Altra Running

Saucony.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global trail running shoes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

