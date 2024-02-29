Trail Time! Full Lineup of Ultra-capable and Unmistakable Jeep® and Jeep Performance Parts by Mopar Concept Vehicles Slated for 58th Annual Easter Jeep Safari

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is headed back to Moab, Utah – its home away from home – for the 58th annual Easter Jeep Safari, scheduled for March 23-31, 2024. For nearly six decades, thousands of rock-crawling devotees and Jeep brand enthusiasts have gathered to take part in one of the largest off-road gatherings in the world, hosted by Moab's Red Rock 4-Wheelers club.

57th Annual Easter Jeep Safari highlights Easter Jeep Safari 58 Logo

In case you thought the Jeep brand couldn't push the limits any further, an entirely new collection of attention-grabbing, mission-capable concept vehicles will be revealed and, of course, driven off road during the annual event. The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar design teams are bringing one-of-a-kind, purpose-built vehicles that prove why there's nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

Several "trail markers" leading up to the event will provide clues for what's in store for this year's Easter Jeep Safari lineup. Stay tuned, as more information is released on the 2024 Easter Jeep Safari newsroom.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom and added 4x4 capability. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

