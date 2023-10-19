Trailblazing Allied Health College Partners with Houston Pediatric Dental Practice To Expand Work-Based Learning Opportunities

Kidstown Dental and The College of Health Care Professions team up to meet Houston region's demand for skilled dental assisting professionals

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) announced today a unique partnership with Kidstown Dental to prepare aspiring registered dental assistants through on-the-job training. Kidstown Dental will offer externships and internships to learners at three Houston CHCP campuses, allowing for the pediatric dental office to become an extension of the classroom setting. Participants will be able to gain real-world experience to prepare them to enter the workforce with an understanding of new technologies, pediatric dental hygiene and restorative care.

"This new collaboration with Kidstown Dental embodies our shared commitment to helping aspiring professionals provide unwavering excellence in patient care. We look forward to training the next generation of registered dental assistants who will carry these values forward," says Eric Bing, Chancellor & Chief Executive Officer of CHCP, "This partnership isn't merely about providing training, it's about instilling a culture of learning in real-work environments, helping our learners achieve the skills they need to contribute on their first day of work."

The partnership comes during a time in which registered dental assistants are increasingly in demand, especially as dental offices have failed to cultivate sustainable talent pipelines in the wake of the pandemic. June 2023 data from the American Dental Association indicates that 89.1% of dentists find recruiting dental assistants extremely or very challenging.

Pilot versions of this partnership, where learners are receiving hands-on experience with clinical training, have already seen successful results. In the first pilot, nine people were hired after their experience in the program, allowing for more efficient and effective placement.

"We are excited to further our partnership with CHCP, which has provided a direct pipeline of aspiring professionals with shared values," says Dr. Amy L. Luedemann, founder and lead dentist at Kidstown Dental, "This is about helping learners acquire skills they will use every day, while enabling our team to grow its base of talented professionals."

Kidstown Dental's work-based learning experiences provides training in cutting-edge dental procedures, such as no-shot laser dentistry, Nightlase and Invisalign. This enables students to acquire the most contemporary skills and proficiencies.

For more information on CHCP's nursing assistant programs and Kidstown Dental, visit https://www.chcp.edu/degrees-certificates/ and Kidstowndentist.com.

About Kidstown Dental

Kidstown Dental is a leading pediatric dental care provider, emphasizing innovative treatments and a child-friendly approach. With a firm focus on preventive care and education, they strive to provide the most positive dental experiences for children. Learn more at Kidstowndentist.com.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit chcp.edu .

