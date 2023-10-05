Trailblazing Healthcare College Expands Dallas Campus; Adds Two Programs to Meet Regional Demand for Healthcare Workers

The College of Health Care Professions' Dallas Campus Launches Surgical Technology and Pharmacy Technician Programs; Welcomes New Presidents

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) announced the expansion of its Dallas campus, encompassing a total of 27,000 sq. ft. featuring classrooms and labs that mimic the healthcare work setting. The campus, located at 8585 North Stemmons Freeway, Suite N-300, Dallas, Texas, is also launching two new certification programs in surgical technology and pharmacy technician, which were developed in partnership with regional employers.



The expanded campus and new programs come as healthcare labor shortages are rising across the country. Almost one out of every 10 hospitals in Texas is in danger of closing as a result of staff shortages, according to the Texas Hospital Association , and 40 percent of Texas counties' primary care health needs are not currently being met.

"This is about preparing talented, well-prepared healthcare professionals as workforce needs constantly change, but stay in-demand," said Amy Powell, E3 program co-director at Texas Healthcare Neck & Back. "Our externship partnership with CHCP has demonstrated the potential of quality education and the opportunity to our pipeline of staff. We are excited to continue our partnership with CHCP as they launch their new Surgical Technology and Pharmacy Technician programs."

The Surgical Technology Program is designed to prepare learners for entry-level employment as a competent surgical technology within 80 weeks. At the time of completion, students will have 896 (Clinical Hours) hours in an operating room setting with a minimum of 120 cases of experience. The Pharmacy Technician Program will allow learners to enter entry-level employment within 36 weeks. At the time of completion, students will have 180 hours in a work-setting.

"Providing meaningful career pathways for our learners relies on a continued conversation with employers and working together to design programs that meet the needs of today's workforce," said Eric Bing, CEO and chancellor of CHCP. "Through working together we can further put deserving learners first to both help them succeed while also providing quality and needed care for the Dallas Community."



This expansion of offerings comes as CHCP welcomes a new Dallas campus president, Mark Garland. Mark's career has spanned nearly three decades in higher education, from the classroom to overseeing many campuses. Prior to joining CHCP, Mark was president of the Davenport campus at Kaplan University, as well as the Las Vegas and Los Angeles locations at The Art Institute of Las Vegas.



About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit chcp.edu .

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)