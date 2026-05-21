Trailblazing Allied Health Training College Celebrates 10 Years of Serving the Rio Grande Valley

The College of Health Care Professions' McAllen campus has graduated more than 4,100 students and helped expand pathways to high-demand healthcare careers across South Texas

MCALLEN, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP) is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its McAllen campus, marking a decade of expanding access to healthcare education and workforce opportunities across the Rio Grande Valley.

Since 2016, the CHCP McAllen campus has served more than 4,100 learners who earned credentials in allied healthcare fields, supporting local workforce needs while creating new pathways to economic mobility for students and families throughout the region. The McAllen campus serves a student population that reflects the community it supports: Approximately 95.8% of McAllen students are Hispanic, 86% are female, and 29% are first-generation college students.

"At our McAllen campus, we see every day how education can transform lives—not only for our students, but for their families and the communities they serve," said Andrea Hernandez, campus president of CHCP McAllen. "This anniversary is a celebration of our students, graduates, faculty, staff, and employer partners who have helped make this campus an important part of the Rio Grande Valley over the last 10 years."

Founded by physicians more than 35 years ago in collaboration with the MacGregor Medical Association in the Texas Medical Center, CHCP has grown to become the largest allied healthcare training provider across Texas. From its 10 campuses and online programs, CHCP's graduates have been hired by more than 5,000 employers.

"Over the past decade, CHCP's McAllen campus has become an important driver of both workforce development and economic opportunity in the Rio Grande Valley," said McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. "By preparing thousands of students for in-demand healthcare careers, CHCP is not only helping address critical workforce shortages, but also strengthening families, expanding access to care, and investing in the long-term success of our region."

In Lightcast's recent analysis, CHCP and its alumni generated $1.5 billion in added income to the Texas economy in FY 2023-24, supporting more than 14,400 jobs statewide, underscoring the institution's growing impact on both workforce development and regional economic growth. The analysis also found that the net impact of CHCP's Hispanic alumni currently employed in Texas amounted to $675.6 million in added income and supported 6,381 jobs statewide in the same fiscal year.

"For the past decade, our McAllen campus has been creating opportunities for students who are determined to build meaningful careers while strengthening healthcare access across the Rio Grande Valley," said Eric Bing, chancellor and CEO of CHCP. "We are proud of the thousands of graduates who are now serving patients and communities throughout Texas, and we remain deeply committed to expanding flexible, workforce-aligned pathways into healthcare careers."

CHCP's model emphasizes short-term, stackable credentials, flexible hybrid and blended learning options, work-integrated learning experiences, and continuous student support designed for working adult learners. All clinical programs include externships, and career services are integrated into curricula and throughout the learner's time at CHCP.

About CHCP

As a leader in healthcare education and training, CHCP helps students develop the skills they need to meet the demands of today's healthcare industry. Founded by physicians, CHCP is focused on healthcare education and training and its accredited programs have been developing healthcare professionals for 35 years. CHCP faculty have real-world, on-the-job experience and are committed to helping students succeed. Just as importantly, CHCP's on-campus, blended, online, and hybrid program offerings give students flexible options to learn on their schedule. CHCP offers continuing education nationwide for medical imaging and emerging healthcare technologies through the Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI). For more information, visit www.chcp.edu.

SOURCE College of Health Care Professions (CHCP)