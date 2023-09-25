Trailblazing Entrepreneur Lorri Dotson Invests in Dream Exchange, the First Minority-Owned and Governed Stock Exchange

News provided by

Dream Exchange

25 Sep, 2023, 08:41 ET

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange is pleased to announce Lorri S. Dotson, a visionary leader and trailblazing entrepreneur who has decided to join a growing group of esteemed investors in the first minority-owned and governed stock exchange. Dotson's journey began in Chicago, Illinois, where she grew up witnessing her parents' entrepreneurial spirit and resilience. Her parents' entrepreneurial legacy greatly influenced her path, as they owned multiple businesses, including one of the first black-owned oil and gas service stations in the 1970s.

Continue Reading
Lorri Dotson, Founder and CEO of Founder and CEO of VIGCE LLC (dba VISION Group Cleaning).
Lorri Dotson, Founder and CEO of Founder and CEO of VIGCE LLC (dba VISION Group Cleaning).

Driven by her passion for innovation and community empowerment, Dotson recognized the transformative potential of Dream Exchange. As a minority-owned stock exchange, Dream Exchange aims to provide equal access and opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs and investors. Dotson's investment showcases her commitment to supporting minority-owned businesses and creating an ecosystem within the financial industry.

"I invested in Dream Exchange because I believe in the power of innovation and the potential for positive change in the financial industry. This platform is not only disrupting traditional norms but also creating opportunities for underrepresented groups to access capital markets. By supporting Dream Exchange, I am investing in a future that embraces equal opportunity for all." - Lorri Dotson

"The arrival of our investors is not merely a financial transaction; it is a testament to the strength of our vision and the promise of our organization. Their partnership symbolizes a shared commitment to growth, innovation, and long-term success. We are truly fortunate to have them by our side as we embark on this extraordinary journey." - said Founder and CEO Joe Cecala

"We welcome the recent round of investors with open arms, let us not forget the profound impact their support will have on our collective journey. Their belief in our mission is a testament to the potential we hold and the transformative power of our vision. Together, we will forge new paths, break barriers, and create a future that surpasses all expectations." - said Managing Member, Dwain Kyles

About Dream Exchange 

The Dream Exchange is preparing its application and operations to become registered as the first minority-governed and owned company to operate a stock exchange in the history of the United States. In addition, Dream Exchange is championing the creation of a new type of stock exchange called a venture exchange, to list and trade smaller, early-stage company stock. Dream Exchange's mission is to create equal access to a marketplace that instils ethics, humanity and fairness into finance.

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn for more.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Jean-Louis

Vice President of Public Relations

1-773-914-1182

[email protected]

SOURCE Dream Exchange

Also from this source

Dream Exchange CEO Speaks at Historic National Black Business Conference, Forges Transformative Partnership with National Black Chamber of Commerce ®

Dream Exchange and National Black Chamber of Commerce Announce Strategic Partnership to Increase Public Capital Access for Minority-Owned Businesses

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.