Train Collision Avoidance System Market to grow by USD 14.04 billion growth between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by Growing adoption of high-speed rail by emerging economies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Train Collision Avoidance System Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the train collision avoidance system market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 14.04 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Train Collision Avoidance System Market 2024-2028

The growing adoption of high-speed rail by emerging economies drives market growth. High-speed trains are being developed across different countries to deliver lower-cost and safe transportation. The disposable income of the lower-middle-class population across emerging economies prompts consumers to increasingly spend on convenient and high-speed rail transportation. The demand for TCAS is expected to be greater in China and India. This is because of huge investments in the development of high-speed rail networks. As a result of this, the initiative toward the development of high-speed rail networks in emerging economies.

Market Challenge - Issues related to data management challenges the train collision avoidance system market. Large volumes of information need to be transferred, as it is required in the adoption of sensors and other technologies. This data is further analyzed to gain valuable information. Big data is the latest technology of data management in the transportation industry. This has a huge potential for data collection and information extraction. Furthermore, continuous monitoring is carried out on the main train components. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The train collision avoidance system market is segmented based on Application (Freight trains and Passenger trains), Technology (Radar-based systems, Sensor-based systems, and Camera-based systems), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The freight trains segment will be significant during the forecast period. These trains are used in transporting nonhuman cargo, a type of railroad car or vehicle. They are commonly used for mass transportation of goods and raw materials inland. This is because they are a cost-effective alternative to road transportation. The European Union (EU) has been trying to raise the share of the railways in the overall regional freight transport. However, this has been mostly unsuccessful owing to the poor economics of rail freight in Europe , fierce competition from the well-developed road transportation industry, and lower flexibility in delivery.

will be significant during the forecast period. These trains are used in transporting nonhuman cargo, a type of railroad car or vehicle. They are commonly used for mass transportation of goods and raw materials inland. This is because they are a cost-effective alternative to road transportation. The European Union (EU) has been trying to raise the share of the railways in the overall regional freight transport. However, this has been mostly unsuccessful owing to the poor economics of rail freight in , fierce competition from the well-developed road transportation industry, and lower flexibility in delivery. APAC will contribute 28% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Train Collision Avoidance System Market:

ALSTOM SA, Becker Mining Systems AG, Harsco Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Intelligence on Wheels IoW, Kernex Microsystems India Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Rail Vision Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Selectrail Australia Pty Ltd., Thales Group, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP., ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Train Collision Avoidance System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.74% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14.04 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.38 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 28% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

