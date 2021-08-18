Training Employment Solutions Inc. Joins National Tech Worker Apprenticeship Program

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Training Employment Solutions, Inc., a developer of innovative workforce solutions for individuals facing barriers to employment and employers looking to hire diverse talent, has joined CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national program to expand and diversify the information technology (IT) workforce across America.

The announcement was made today by Training Employment Solutions and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech and partners such as Training Employment Solutions are working together to increase the number of IT workers across America; expand tech career opportunities for women, individuals with disabilities, people of color and other populations; and help employers meet their current and long-term needs for IT professionals. The program is led by CompTIA and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, with the support of the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

"Training Employment Solutions is excited to provide this great opportunity for our clients facing barriers to employment, with the invaluable assistance of Maher & Maher, CompTIA and the Department of Labor," said Dennis Orr, CEO and co-founder of the company.

"Each of our potential employees have been assessed with the Birkman Method® Assessment, the world's most accurate non-clinical assessment, and each client is determined to have an aptitude for success in the information technology industry," Orr continued. "Our clients have faced barriers to employability. This IT apprenticeship program will give them the opportunity for a full and productive life, while helping employers shorten the skills gap and hire professionally trained and certified employees."

In the 12 months between June 2020 and May 2021 Colorado employers listed open positions for 8,353 IT support specialists, 5,481 network administrators and engineers, 5,554 cybersecurity analysts and engineers and 5,592 IT project managers.[1] Each of these high demand job categories are part of the apprenticeship program.

"We are excited to be part of a solution to help individuals and corporations, through this apprenticeship and training model, that will enable companies to gain access to a diverse pool of candidates and create a strong pipeline of future employees to meet their hiring needs now and for the future," said Zachariah Jacobsen, president and co-founder, Training Employment Solutions.

Instruction and training delivered through the apprenticeship program is based on National Guideline Standards created by CompTIA and approved by the USDOL. These standards detail the competencies in technical and employability skills that apprentices need to join the IT workforce as tech project coordinators, tech support specialists, network support specialists and cybersecurity support technicians.

Colorado employers interested in joining the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech program and individuals who would like to become apprentices can find more information at https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About Training Employment Solutions

Training Employment Solutions, Inc. is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, advisement and consulting firm, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations and partners across the United States of America. Through our innovative and integrated training and employment solutions, we help training companies, organizations and individuals succeed in their mission. https://trainingemploymentsolutions.com/

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and is built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

+1 630-678-8468

[1] CompTIA analysis of data from Burning Glass Labor Insights.

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

