Training Restaurant Champions: ProStart Celebrates Record-Setting Year of Impact

High school program reaches 214,000 students in 2023-2024 school year with industry-backed career and technical education.

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 214,000 high school students across the country are training to be part of the next generation of culinary and restaurant leaders through ProStart, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's (NRAEF) two-year career and technical education (CTE) program that is celebrating its most successful year ever. Logging a 30 percent increase in enrolled students and a 17 percent expansion in participating schools, ProStart is equipping young people with fundamental culinary and restaurant management concepts in 2,100 classrooms across the country.

ProStart's advantage to young people comes from its blend of formal CTE curriculum, brought to life through mentorship and hands-on engagement by professionally trained educators. Students are empowered with skills and the chance to work directly in the restaurant and foodservice industry while in high school, with many going on to take advantage of ProStart's apprenticeship and post-secondary scholarship opportunities beyond graduation.

"ProStart is a great gateway to the culinary world. As a student, it allowed me to intern at restaurants, earn college credits for culinary school, and compete in culinary competitions. With scholarship opportunities and hands-on experience, ProStart truly jumpstarts careers for the next generation of hospitality professionals," says 2024 James Beard Award winner, Chef Matt Vawter, who owns Rootstalk and Radicato in Breckenridge, Colo.

More than 1 million students like Vawter have passed through ProStart over the last 27 years, setting many of its graduates on career trajectories as business owners and operators, culinary visionaries, and entrepreneurs. They describe ProStart as formative, equipping them with hard industry skills and certifications, as well as soft skills like leadership, problem solving, time management, and teamwork that will apply to any future role.

"ProStart benefits students in the restaurant industry because it is hands-on. They're able to get an unbelievable edge compared to anyone else graduating from high school," says Jenn Turner, a ProStart educator at Independence School District in Independence, Mo.

Guided by educators like Turner, a subset of ProStart students hone their skills at the competition level. Culinary competitors train to prepare a three-course meal in 60 minutes without access to running water or electricity and using only two butane burners. Restaurant management competitors must create a business case proposal for an original restaurant concept, with emphasis on business development, marketing strategy, and daily foodservice. Each spring, selected teams compete against each other at their state competitions, with winners advancing to the National ProStart Invitational, where they go head-to-head for a national title and their share of $200,000 in scholarships.

"A training ground for jobs in the restaurant and foodservice industry, ProStart applies the same elements of mentorship, practice, and tenacity that characterize some of the world's best athletes," says NRAEF president Rob Gifford. "We're incredibly grateful for the supporters, educators, and students who are fueling ProStart's growth as it infuses knowledge and passion into the next generation of restaurant champions."

Find out more about ProStart at ChooseRestaurants.org/ProStart.

About ProStart ®

ProStart®, a nationwide, two-year high school career and technical education program uniting the classroom and restaurant industry, reaches more than 214,000 students at more than 2,100 high schools throughout all 50 states and the District of Columbia. ProStart gives students a platform to discover and develop new interests and talents, while teaching employability skills like teamwork, professional behavior, time management and communication.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF)

As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org. Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2023 Annual Impact Report.

