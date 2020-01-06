Transamerica Announces Fee Reductions on High Yield Bond Funds

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to seek maximum value for investors, Transamerica announces today fee reductions on Transamerica High Yield Bond fund and Transamerica Aegon High Yield Bond VP, effective January 6, 2020. Contingent upon share class, these reductions total up to 12 basis points annually and impact approximately $1.8 billion in combined assets for these two funds as of December 31, 2019.

"These latest fee reductions can help our mutual fund, variable annuity, and retirement investors put more of their money to work as they plan for the future," said Tom Wald, Chief Investment Officer for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. "We're pleased that these new fee structures can help investors best achieve their goals."

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. advises 69 mutual funds, 58 variable annuity (insurance) funds, and five exchange-traded funds. Applying its proven manager selection process, Transamerica takes a best-in-class approach on its diversified line-up of funds by offering the experience of varied and talented sub-advisers throughout the industry. As of December 31, 2019, Transamerica Asset Management maintained $80 billion in net assets under management.

"Combining industry-leading portfolio management with lower fund fees is a core value proposition that we aim to bring to our fund shareholders," Wald noted.

The funds and share classes experiencing the fee reduction include:

Transamerica High Yield Bond – Class A (IHIYX)

Transamerica High Yield Bond – Class C (INCLX)

Transamerica High Yield Bond – Class I (TDHIX)

Transamerica High Yield Bond – Class R (TAHRX)

Transamerica High Yield Bond – Class R4 (TAHFX)

Transamerica High Yield Bond – Class R6 (TAHBX)

Transamerica High Yield Bond – Class I3 (TAHTX)

Transamerica Aegon High Yield Bond VP – Initial Class

Transamerica Aegon High Yield Bond VP – Service Class

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2018, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $42.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2018, Aegon managed $920 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. The funds advised and sponsored by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. include Transamerica Funds, Transamerica Series Trust and DeltaShares® exchange-traded funds. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has total assets under management of over $80 billion as of December 31, 2019, and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company.

Mutual Funds and Variable Annuities are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mutual Funds and Variable Annuities are sold by prospectus. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus. Please go to www.transamerica.com or contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Please read it carefully before investing.

Interest rates may go up, causing the value of the Fund's investments to decline. Changes, in interest rates, the market's perception of the issuers and the creditworthiness of the issuers may significantly affect the value of a bond. Investing in high-yield bond funds (junk bonds) may be subject to greater volatility and risks as the income derived from these securities is not guaranteed and may be unpredictable and the value of these securities tends to decline when interest rates increase.

Transamerica Funds are advised by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) and distributed by Transamerica Capital, Inc. (TCI) member of FINRA.1801 California Street, Suite 5200, Denver, Colorado 80202.

Media inquiries:

Media.Relations@transamerica.com

Hank Williams

(319) 355-7789

Email: hank.williams@transamerica.com

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

julie.quinlan@transamerica.com

SOURCE Transamerica

Related Links

http://www.transamerica.com

