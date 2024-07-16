Transamerica Appoints Industry Veteran Gregg Holgate as Head of Inforce Management & Client Engagement for Company's Retirement Business

BALTIMORE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that retirement industry veteran Gregg Holgate has joined the company as head of Inforce Management & Client Engagement for the company's retirement business. Holgate, who most recently led institutional retirement distribution at Lincoln Financial Group, will lead the team dedicated to ensuring Transamerica's recordkeeping clients maximize the industry-leading solutions the company offers.

This addition of industry-leading talent is another example of the steps Transamerica is taking to become the leading life insurance and retirement company. Holgate will report to Jamie Ohl, president of Protection Solutions and Savings & Investments at Transamerica.

"Gregg's experience and expertise leading people and driving results will further enhance Transamerica's ability to deliver superior service to clients," said Ohl. "We have more than 24,000 retirement plan sponsor clients, and I am confident they will benefit from Gregg's proven ability to understand and tailor solutions to their specific needs."

As part of his role, Holgate will also lead Transamerica's Advice Center, which works directly with plan participants to help customers build and protect their retirement income through job changes and retirement. Holgate is a military veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. He has previously held leadership roles at Lincoln Financial Group, Voya Financial and ING.

Holgate holds Series 6,7, 24, 26 and 66 FINRA licenses and is a board member of the Philadelphia Union Foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Arizona State University.

