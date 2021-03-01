Transamerica Celebrates Women's History Month With Campaign To Help Financial Professionals Better Serve Women Clients

BALTIMORE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica is shining a spotlight on the challenges facing women as they prepare for a secure financial future. In honor of Women's History Month, Transamerica is launching its Women and Investing campaign that runs through March. The campaign kicks off with a livestream webinar, "Women and Investing: Being There for Her," today at 1 p.m. ET.

By 2030, women will control two-thirds of the nation's wealth, according to Family Wealth Advisor Council, and yet this important and fast-growing segment of investors still feels largely misunderstood by the financial services industry. To better serve the needs of women investors, Transamerica is providing resources to financial professionals so they can assist women in developing a comprehensive financial plan.

Transamerica published a new white paper to help financial professionals understand the unique challenges and opportunities women face in financial planning and preparing for a secure retirement. Titled "The Future of Wealth Is Female," the report is focused on three life phases women frequently experience—caregiving, divorce, and widowhood—and the benefits of careful financial planning for these life events.

In addition, Transamerica is sponsoring an online panel discussion on March 8, International Women's Day. The company is also hosting two webcasts and sponsoring a four-episode podcast series featuring industry experts.

To learn more about these resources for financial professionals, register for events and download the white paper, please visit Transamerica.com/women-and-investing.

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

Transamerica Resources, Inc. is an Aegon company and is affiliated with various companies which include, but are not limited to, insurance companies and broker dealers. Transamerica Resources, Inc. does not offer insurance products or securities. The information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as insurance, securities, ERISA, tax, investment, legal, medical or financial advice or guidance. Please consult your personal independent professionals for answers to your specific questions.

