Transamerica Earns Perfect Score on 2020 Corporate Equality Index

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Rights Campaign Foundation announced that Transamerica scored 100 percent on its Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year. The index is a national benchmarking tool that measures workplace equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said Human Rights Campaign Foundation president Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan—businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

"Transamerica is proud to once again make the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's list, and we are committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace," said Jay Orlandi, Chief Operating Officer at Transamerica. "Receiving a score of 100 percent on the Corporate Equality Index three years in a row validates our continued dedication to diversity and the well-being of all our employees."

Transamerica continues to support inclusion through employee resource groups, including Transamerica PROUD for LGBTQ employees and allies. Employee resource groups hold regular events to support group members' interests and issues, and to give members an opportunity to provide insight and feedback to the company's leaders.

Since 2002, the Corporate Equality Index has applied rigorous criteria to rate major businesses on their corporate policies and practices regarding LGBTQ inclusion and workforce protections. Participating businesses represent nearly every industry and geographic area in the U.S. The index evaluates several factors that impact LGBTQ employees, including nondiscrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Transamerica's effort to meet all of the Corporate Equality Index's criteria resulted in the 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

More information about Transamerica and employment opportunities can be found at careers.transamerica.com. More information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, including the full report, can be found at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2018, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $42.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2018, Aegon managed $920 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

