Transamerica, Fiducient Advisors to Launch 403(b) Pooled Employer Plan

New pooled plan aims to simplify retirement plan management for nonprofits and other 403(b) sponsors, offering flexible design and institutional‑quality investment options

BALTIMORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica and Fiducient Advisors have joined forces to launch the Fiducient Advisors 403(b) Pooled Employer Plan (PEP), scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2026. Fiducient Advisors will introduce the new solution to clients and other organizations beginning this October.

The Fiducient Advisors 403(b) PEP offers streamlined retirement plan administration for nonprofit organizations and other 403(b) plan sponsors. In this plan, Transamerica will serve as the recordkeeper and administrator, offering a fully bundled large market solution. Fiducient Advisors will bring their expertise as the ERISA 3(38) investment manager, and Transamerica Fiduciary Services will serve as the pooled plan provider, ERISA 3(16) plan administrator, and named fiduciary.

The plan structure of the Fiducient Advisors 403 (b) PEP is designed for adopting employers seeking the flexibility to customize eligibility, matching formulas, and contribution designs. This flexibility, combined with the shift of fiduciary and administrative responsibilities to experienced third parties, enables both access to institutional quality investment options and more efficient compliance, and delegation of day-to-day operations to the service providers.

"The Fiducient Advisors 403(b) PEP is allowing for more everyday Americans to plan for their retirement and we're proud to help bring this forward-thinking solution to the 403(b) market," said Darren Zino, head of Retirement Distribution at Transamerica. "This PEP reflects our commitment to helping organizations of all sizes have access to a workplace retirement plan. Fiducient Advisors' deep knowledge of nonprofits truly enhances value to these organizations."

"Fiducient Advisors has a longstanding commitment to serving nonprofit organizations and 403(b) plan sponsors," said Tyler Polk, partner and senior consultant at Fiducient Advisors. "We identified a clear need for a flexible, scalable 403(b) solution that helps organizations strengthen retirement outcomes for their employees. By combining our expertise with Transamerica's leadership in pooled plans, we are making institutional quality retirement benefits more accessible while reducing administrative complexity."

The Fiducient Advisors 403(b) PEP is available to 403(b) plans across sectors. For more information or to inquire about joining the plan, visit the Fiducient Advisors website at www.fiducientadvisors.com/contact.

About Transamerica

Transamerica believes everyone deserves the opportunity to live their best life. It's what inspires us to be a champion for helping everyday Americans thrive. As a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions for more than 10 million Americans, we help people make the most of what's important to them.

Supporting our customers' financial futures with innovative products and services has been our mission for more than 120 years. In 2024, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $62 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of customer-paid annuity premiums.

Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Pooled employer plans (PEPs) are a newer type of multiple employer plan for which Department of Labor (DOL) and IRS guidance is still pending in a number of areas. An employer participating in a PEP retains certain fiduciary responsibilities, including responsibility for retaining and monitoring the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP) and any named fiduciary, for determining the reasonableness of its plan fees, and for periodically reviewing the plan as a whole. Nothing in this communication should be construed as the commencement of operations by a PPP prior to registration as a PPP. Among other responsibilities, the PPP acts as the ERISA 3(16) Plan Administrator.

Administrative Group, LLC dba Transamerica Fiduciary Services is the Pooled Plan Provider ("PPP"), a named plan fiduciary and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Transamerica. Transamerica Retirement Solutions, LLC is the recordkeeper and may act as a plan fiduciary with respect to certain administrative services, to the extent it exercises independent discretion, and only for the proper execution of the specific and agreed-upon administrative procedures for the services. All Transamerica companies identified are affiliated, but are not affiliated with any other organization referenced.

About Fiducient Advisors

Founded in 1995, Fiducient Advisors is dedicated to investment consulting. For three decades, Fiducient Advisors consistently delivers tailored advice to retirement Plan Sponsors, endowments and foundations, individuals and families and financial institutions. Clients turn to us not just for our financial expertise, but for the passion and steadfast commitment that defines our personal service. With locations across the nation, we are a trusted fiduciary to clients throughout the country. At the heart of each client relationship is a deep dedication to putting our clients' needs first. Visit www.FiducientAdvisors.com to see how they can help you prosper.

Media inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Hank Williams

(319) 355-7789

Erin Yang

(303) 383-5295

SOURCE Transamerica