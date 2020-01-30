Transamerica Launches New Emerging Markets Fund

BALTIMORE, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces the launch of the Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities fund, now available to retail and institutional investors. Transamerica selected Wellington Management Company LLP to sub-advise the fund.

Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities (NASDAQ: TEOIX) fund offers investors a diversified approach to investing in a global emerging market portfolio of stocks with market capitalizations in excess of $3.5 billion. Portfolio allocations are generally expected to align closely with the sector weights of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities fund is the only stand-alone retail mutual fund managed to Wellington's Emerging Markets Research Equity Core approach.

"We are thrilled to be launching this new Emerging Markets strategy with Wellington Management as the fund's sub-adviser," said Tom Wald, Chief Investment Officer for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. "Transamerica chose Wellington as a result of our extensive sub-adviser selection process aimed at identifying best-in-class managers. Wellington has a long and successful history of managing emerging market equity portfolios and we are excited to be offering this investment strategy to investors."

Transamerica Asset Management also utilizes Wellington Management's single management strategies for its Transamerica Mid Cap Growth (NASDAQ: IMCGX) and Transamerica US Growth (NASDAQ: TDEIX) funds. Both funds have top decile* one-year performance as of December 31, 2019.

With the addition of the Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities fund, Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. expands its well-diversified array of mutual funds, variable annuity (insurance) funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) across a wide range of asset classes and disciplines.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2018, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $42.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2018, Aegon managed $920 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. The funds advised and sponsored by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. include Transamerica Funds, Transamerica Series Trust and DeltaShares® exchange-traded funds. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has total assets under management of over $80 billion as of December 31, 2019, and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company.

The Transamerica Emerging Markets Opportunities fund is a new strategy and has no performance track record.

Investments are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mutual Funds are sold by prospectus. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus. Please go to www.transamerica.com or contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Please read it carefully before investing.

Source: ©Copyright 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; may not be copied or distributed; and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

*Morningstar Percentile Rankings are based on annualized total returns in the respective peer group category and do not reflect sales charges. Rankings for each share class will vary due to different expenses. The Morningstar Percentile Ranking compares a Fund's Morningstar risk and return scores with all the funds in the same Category where 1% = Best and 100% = Worst. Rankings are not provided for periods less than one year.

Transamerica US Growth Class I ranked 43 out of 1,362 funds for the 1-year period as of 12/31/2019 in the Morningstar Large Growth Category. The fund is also ranked 158 out of 1,097 funds for the 5-year period and 358 out of 823 funds for the 10-year period.

Transamerica Mid Cap Growth Class I ranked 13 out of 618 funds for the 1-year period as of 12/31/2019 in the Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth Category. The fund is also ranked 408 out of 501 funds for the 5-year period and has no ranking for the 10-year period.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The price of equity securities fluctuates based on changes in a company's financial condition and overall market and economic conditions. If the market prices of the equity securities owned by the fund fall, the value of the fund will decline. The risks of investing in foreign securities are magnified in emerging markets. These may include risks related to market and currency volatility, adverse social and political developments and the relatively small size and lower trading volumes of these markets. An investment in emerging market securities should be considered speculative.

Investing in mid-sized companies involves greater risk than is customarily associated with more established companies. The securities of mid-sized companies are subject to higher volatility than larger, more established companies. The prices of securities the sub-adviser believes are undervalued many not appreciate as anticipated or may go down. Value approach carries the risk that the market will not recognize a security's intrinsic value for a long time or that an undervalued stock is actually appropriately priced.

Returns on growth stocks may not move in tandem with returns on other categories of stocks or the market as a whole. Growth stocks may be particularly susceptible to larger price swings or to adverse developments. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors "value" stocks.

Transamerica Funds are advised by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) and distributed by Transamerica Capital, Inc. (TCI), member of FINRA.

