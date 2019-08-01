Transamerica Named to 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that the company has again been named to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index. Transamerica was one of only 80 organizations that earned a score of 60 percent or higher.

Diversity Best Practices unveiled its third annual Inclusion Index that provides data and insight into how participating organizations performed in three key areas:

best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups (women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people);

company culture including leadership accountability; and

transparency and improvement in year-to-year demographic diversity.

"Transamerica fosters an environment where all perspectives are valued, and employees can bring their true selves to work," said Julie Tschida Brown, Chief People Officer at Transamerica. "We continue to embed diversity and inclusion in our company culture, and we are delighted this is the second time Diversity Best Practices has recognized us for championing these values."

As part of Transamerica's commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace, the company sponsors employee-driven Employee Resource Groups, which are formed around a shared interest or a common characteristic of diversity. Employee Resource Groups encourage connections that assist in retaining, attracting, and building an inclusive workforce. Employee Resource Groups across the company provide a supportive environment for raising diversity awareness and promoting inclusive behavior, and many participate in community events. Transamerica Employee Resource Groups are open to all employees.

In 2019, 148 organizations participated in the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, a 17 percent increase over 2018. Eighty of those listed on the 2019 Inclusion Index achieved at least 60 percent of the available points. Completed applications were collected online from December 2018 to March 2019.

"The Inclusion Index continues to grow as more and more organizations are willing to be transparent about their progress and workforce demographics," says Deborah Munster, Vice President, Diversity Best Practices. "We applaud D&I efforts of companies like Transamerica and will continue to set a high bar in order to drive change and accountability."

About Diversity Best Practices

Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media, is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for culture change. Through research, benchmarking, publications and events, DBP offers members information and strategies on how to implement, grow, measure and create first-in-class diversity programs.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2018, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $42.6 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2018, Aegon managed $920 billion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

Media inquiries:

Media.Relations@transamerica.com

Hank Williams

(319) 355-7789

Email: hank.williams@transamerica.com

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

julie.quinlan@transamerica.com

SOURCE Transamerica

Related Links

http://www.transamerica.com

