Transamerica Receives Three 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

BALTIMORE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today that it has received three prestigious 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for two funds advised by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

The funds receiving awards are:

Transamerica MLP & Energy Income, class I2 shares

Best Fund out of 24 Over Three Years, Energy MLP Funds category



Best Fund out of 21 Over Five Years, Energy MLP Funds category



Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., Investment Manager; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., Sub-Adviser

Transamerica International Equity, class R6 shares

Best Fund out of 48 Over Three Years, International Multi-Cap Value Funds category



Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., Investment Manager; Thompson Siegel, & Walmsley LLC, Sub-Adviser

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards acknowledge funds that have consistently delivered strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Based on the results of the independent Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, the fund with the highest value in its category receives the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award.

"Transamerica is honored to receive these Refinitiv Lipper Awards" said Tom Wald, Chief Investment Officer for Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. "They reflect our dedicated and disciplined process of selecting best-in-class managers for our funds and we are excited Refinitiv Lipper has recognized our results."

For more than three decades, the Refinitiv Lipper awards have recognized funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect an independent assessment of fund performance.

"This year's Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognized the steadfast resolve of award-winning managers and firms who successfully navigated one of the sharpest market downturns and recoveries on record, enabling investors to maintain a level of economic confidence amidst a backdrop of uncertainty," said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv. "In a year that endured the impacts of an unprecedented global humanitarian crisis, in which markets reflected investors' emotions of shock and optimism, there was a degree of solace in having one's financial fortunes overseen by the stewardship of professional money managers. We congratulate the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners and wish Transamerica continued success."

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. is an SEC-registered investment adviser. The funds advised and sponsored by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. include Transamerica Funds, Transamerica Series Trust and DeltaShares® exchange-traded funds. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has total assets under management of more than $88 billion as of December 31, 2020, and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company.

About Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P., founded in 1984, is a leading alternative investment management firm focused on infrastructure (including renewables and energy), real estate, credit, and private equity. Kayne has been investing in North American energy infrastructure since 1998 and has been investing in global renewable energy infrastructure since 2013. Kayne's investment philosophy is to pursue niches, with an emphasis on cash flow, where our knowledge and sourcing advantages enable us to deliver above average, risk-adjusted investment returns. As responsible stewards of capital, Kayne's philosophy extends to promoting responsible investment practices and sustainable business practices to create long-term value for our investors. Kayne manages over $32 billion in assets (as of 12/31/2020) for institutional investors, family offices, high net worth and retail clients and employs over 350 professionals in five offices across the U.S.

About Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC (TSW) is a Delaware limited liability company and SEC registered investment adviser. TSW manages long-term investment assets for institutions including corporations, public funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, Taft-Hartley and sub-advisory, as well as individuals. The firm works closely with investors and advisors and acts as a sounding board in the development of suitable investment objectives and policies. TSW provides a full range of investment management strategies including fixed income, U.S. large, mid, small/mid (SMID), Small Cap Value equity, International and International Small Cap Equity, alternative, Multi-Asset Income and balanced portfolio strategies. For each of these products, TSW's singular objective is to outperform client benchmarks, net of fees over a 3–5-year time period. TSW products are managed by experienced teams of investment professionals working in a collaborative environment. Although performance objectives are paramount, TSW distinguishes itself through personalized client services.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

Investments are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Mutual Funds are sold by prospectus. Before investing, consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus. Please go to www.transamerica.com or contact your financial professional to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this information. Please read it carefully before investing.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award is for the indicated share class only. Other share classes of the fund may have different performance and fee characteristics.

Investing in MLPs involve risks related to limited control, cash flow changes, dilution risks and risk linked to the general partner's right to require unit holders to sell their common units at an undesirable time or price. The energy industries can be significantly affected by fluctuations in energy prices and supply and demand of energy fuels, energy conservation, the success of exploration projects, and tax and other government regulations. The Fund is subject to certain MLP tax risks. As the Fund is registered as a Regulated Investment Company, the Fund does not pay taxes. Changes to government regulations may impact future returns. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified", which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers or sectors than a diversified fund. To the extent the Fund invests its assets in fewer issuers, the Fund will be more susceptible to negative events affecting those issuers.

The price of equity securities fluctuates based on changes in a company's financial condition and overall market and economic conditions. If the market prices of the equity securities owned by the fund fall, the value of the fund will decline. The prices of securities the sub-adviser believes are undervalued may not appreciate as anticipated or may go down. Investments in global/international markets involve risks not associated with U.S. markets, such as currency fluctuations, adverse social and political developments and relatively small size and lesser liquidity of the markets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused substantial market disruption and dislocation around the world including the U.S. During periods of market disruption, which may trigger trading halts, the fund's exposure to the risks described elsewhere in the prospectus will likely increase. As a result, whether or not the fund invests in securities of issuers located in or with significant exposure to the countries directly affected, the value and liquidity of the fund's investments may be negatively affected.

Transamerica Funds are advised by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. (TAM) and distributed by Transamerica Capital, Inc. (TCI), member of FINRA.

Transamerica companies and other entities referenced here are not affiliated.

