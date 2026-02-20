transcosmos achieves ISO 9001 certification in Malaysia

By consolidating clients' back-office operations worldwide, transcosmos delivers high-quality services

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has received ISO 9001 certification in Malaysia as part of its initiative to enhance its quality management system.

BSI: British Standards Institution Benefits of making Malaysia a global services hub

In 2014, transcosmos founded TRANSCOSMOS(MALAYSIA) SDN BHD in Malaysia. The company offers contact centers, digital marketing, e-commerce one-stop services, and IT outsourcing (ITO) services, serving both the Malaysian market and global clients by leveraging the country's multiethnic talent base—primarily Malays, Chinese, and Indians. Today, the company provides multilingual operations services for the global market with 1,100 employees across three locations in Kuala Lumpur.

In recent years, transcosmos has been focusing on expanding its CX and BPO services for the global market, using Malaysia as its hub. By consolidating clients' back-office, HR, and accounting operations from various countries worldwide into centers in Malaysia, transcosmos provides services in local languages. Ensuring service quality is essential to standardize operations in each country, gain medium- to long-term cost advantages, and support clients in boosting employee satisfaction. To that end, transcosmos has obtained ISO 9001 certification, the international standard of quality management systems.

■Benefits of making Malaysia a global services hub

Standard: ISO 9001:2015

Certificate Number: FS 829351

Certified Office:

Transcosmos (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Transcosmos (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Sunway Velocity, Kuala Lumpur Transcosmos (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur

Registered Activities: Provision of the TCMY's Integrated Management System (IMS) covers its services and business operations of the following activities:

Contact Center Services Data Management Services Global E-Commerce Services IT Outsourcing Services Corporate Services (Business Development, Information Technology, Human Resource, Finance, General Administration, Talent Acquisition and Talent Development)

Original Registration Date: November 04th 2025

Last Revision Date: November 04th 2025

Effective Date: November 04th 2025

Expiry Date: November 03rd 2028

With 186 bases across 36 countries and regions worldwide—focused on Asia—transcosmos delivers customer support and digital marketing services tailored to local business practices, culture, laws, and user needs, grounded in a clear understanding of each market's characteristics. Leveraging its global track record and support experience on a global stage, transcosmos aims to further expand its business on a global scale.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

