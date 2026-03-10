transcosmos recognized as a 2026 Outstanding Organization of KENKO Investment for Health

As a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner, promoting human capital management with a focus on

employee well-being

TOKYO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that, for the fourth consecutive year, it was named a 2026 Outstanding Organization of KENKO Investment for Health in the large enterprise category under the 2026 Outstanding Organizations of KENKO Investment for Health Program on Monday, March 9, 2026. This program is jointly administered by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi, an organization that encourages private-sector organizations and local governments to collaborate and execute meaningful actions in workplaces and communities to overcome health-related challenges. The 2026 Outstanding Organizations of KENKO Investment for Health Program recognizes large as well as small and medium-sized enterprises that practice outstanding health and productivity management in line with initiatives toward addressing health-related challenges in local communities and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi's health promotion initiatives.

2026 Outstanding Organization of KENKO Investment for Health

transcosmos set out its Employee Well-being Statement in September 2022. The statement is based on its belief that employees' health and well-being are its top business priorities, which also align with the company's fundamental sustainability policy. People & technology is the origin of transcosmos's business, and its philosophy has been that "employees are the most valuable asset with boundless potential." Under this belief, the Human Resources Division, occupational health professionals such as the company's lead occupational health physician, health supervisors at centers and offices, and its labor union and health insurance society are all working together to promote employee well-being activities. In fiscal year 2022, transcosmos transitioned to a Group-wide implementation system led by the SDGs Committee, and in fiscal year 2023, the company set numeric goals based on the Government's policy and statistical information on health and productivity management, as well as its own historical data. Today, transcosmos is working toward achieving the goals.

More specifically, transcosmos has established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and built a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives toward meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy, and has been carrying out various initiatives.

Staying true to its fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of the company, transcosmos will continue to co-create a well-being society together with clients while carrying out activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole as a Sustainability Transformation Partner for all. To make it happen, transcosmos will keep its focus on its human capital management including health and productivity management in line with the fundamental sustainability policy.

Find out more about our health and productivity management- Employee Well-being:

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/rights_labor/hpm.html

Visit the link below for our health and productivity management strategy map (no translation available):

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/sustainability/rights_labor/pdf/hpm01.pdf

Visit the link below for our achievements and targets related to key health and productivity management initiatives (no translation available):

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/sustainability/rights_labor/pdf/hpm02.pdf

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.