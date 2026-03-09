transcosmos helps Daiwa Connect Securities advance digital customer support channels

Boosts self-service rate by incorporating human-chat operational expertise into FAQs and AI chat

TOKYO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has helped Daiwa Connect Securities Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Ryuji Otsuki) advance the digital customer support channels that transcosmos provides. Drawing on its operational expertise, transcosmos designed and delivered an AI chat channel and FAQs. By implementing a human-AI hybrid chat model, transcosmos successfully enhanced the self-service completion rate. Through the use of ProzAnswers—an AI chat system provided by Proz Co., Ltd.—transcosmos led the project by combining operational expertise and advanced tools.

Logo of Daiwa Connect Securities Service diagram

In deploying the AI chat system for Daiwa Connect Securities, transcosmos first analyzed the nature of incoming inquiries to the human-chat channel and examined where customers typically stumble in the problem-solving process. Based on these insights, transcosmos developed the FAQs and the AI chat channel. transcosmos also reviewed FAQ descriptions and user flows to make them more intuitive, further increasing the self-service rate via the AI chat and FAQs. Inquiries that the AI chat cannot resolve are seamlessly handed over to human agents, ensuring a stable customer experience.

Daiwa Connect Securities has seen a significant increase in inquiries about account openings and log-in-related issues in recent years. Recognizing that its existing scenario-based and FAQ-based chatbots were no longer sufficient to help users resolve issues on their own, the company decided to introduce an AI chat channel to reduce the workload of human chat agents. Working together closely, Daiwa Connect Securities, transcosmos, and Proz worked as one to clarify requirements and designed the operational flows, UI, UX, and AI. The team completed the system design in just about 1.5 months. transcosmos supported Daiwa Connect Securities in deploying and operating ProzAnswers, and continues to provide end-to-end support—from AI auto-response to FAQ auto-generation—helping enhance customer support quality and reduce human-handled inquiry volumes.

transcosmos remains committed to boosting clients' CX and increasing operational efficiency through ongoing operational enhancements based on operational data and the voice of customers.

■ About ProzAnswers

ProzAnswers is an enterprise knowledge-management and inquiry-support platform offered by Proz. With a centralized management system for diverse inquiry channels, including FAQs and chat, ProzAnswers helps enterprises raise their user self-service rate and streamline operations.

Headquartered in Setagaya-Ku, Tokyo, Proz Co., Ltd. develops and sells the non-voice platform ProzAnswers and manages operations for clients. By integrating AI technologies with FAQ tools, Proz supports clients in increasing work efficiency and enabling people to focus on their core tasks.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

■ About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.