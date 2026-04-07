transcosmos adds a new feature for collecting frontline logistics information to trans-logiManager, its logistics DX solution

Helps optimize logistics costs by collecting driver work hours spent on delivery, standby, and loading, as well as loading-efficiency data

TOKYO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2025, transcosmos released trans-logiManager, a logistics DX (digital transformation) solution designed to optimize logistics costs. To support Chief Logistics Officers (CLOs), who are responsible for complying with the two revised logistics laws—the Motor Truck Transportation Business Act and the Act on Advancement of Integration and Streamlining of Distribution Business—trans-logiManager provides a logistics information analytics tool and reporting services. Starting in June 2026, transcosmos will introduce trans-logiManager SmartTracking, a new feature that visualizes driver working hours and maximizes loading efficiency.

trans-logiManager SmartTracking

trans-logiManager SmartTracking works in tandem with the U Smartphone Fleet Management Service, an application provided by UPR Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & Representative Director: Yoshiya Sakata). Shippers responsible for transportation management, or drivers of logistics vendors, can collect information using the application installed on their smartphones. The combined solution calculates total working hours and their trends by aggregating delivery information and fleet schedules managed in the U Smartphone Fleet Management Service together with hours spent on delivery and standby, as well as loading-efficiency data collected via trans-logiManager SmartTracking. By visualizing this information on trans-logiManager, the solution enables CLOs to analyze logistics costs and manage delivery performance.

Key features of trans-logiManager SmartTracking

By linking the smartphone's GPS feature with data from berth reservation systems at each center location, the solution visualizes hours spent on delivery, standby, loading, and related activities for each driver based on berth reservation times and berth-location information, in addition to driving hours and driving distance.

Enables users to complete loading, unloading, and ancillary-task management, as well as after-work checks on a smartphone, store the recorded work data on a cloud server, and visualize the data.

Uses AI to identify the number and type of pallets and calculate loading efficiency based on cargo images captured with a smartphone camera. Loading-efficiency data is automatically collected and visualized.

Generates reports by category, including trends in collected information, total hours, shipping address, and logistics vendor.

trans-logiManager SmartTracking enables users to visualize and streamline frontline logistics operations that were previously difficult to monitor. With the data collected, users can analyze information required for creating regular reports, including medium- to long-term plans and periodic reporting. transcosmos will also provide consulting services to support clients in addressing their individual challenges based on the analytics results.

By leveraging DX, transcosmos will continue to deliver optimal services designed for the logistics industry and support the entire sector in visualizing and optimizing operations.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

*Supported pallet manufacturers are limited.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.