transcosmos and BBF form business alliance in supporting overseas businesses make Japan market entry

KOBE, Japan, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director, Co-presidents: Masaaki Muta/Takeshi Kamiya; transcosmos) and BBF, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Jun Tamura; BBF) hereby announce that the two companies have formed a business alliance to help foreign companies make smooth, effective market entry into Japan.

BBF plans, builds, and operates e-commerce sites as well as provides planning and support services for television marketing, primarily for fashion brands. The company has helped more than 350 fashion brands in marketing and has built and managed more than 100 e-commerce sites to date. With this new alliance in place, transcosmos and BBF will give strong support for foreign companies in making successful market entry into the Japan market. transcosmos owns a robust service network across 36 countries and regions overseas, and BBF has been leading Japan's apparel e-commerce market with its expertise built on more than 20 years of experience in customer support and marketing with a focus on Japan. Now, under this new business alliance, the two companies will unite their strengths to assist foreign companies in growing in Japan rapidly and effectively, and delivering more comprehensive, high-quality services.

In recent years, Japan has become a highly attractive market for foreign businesses more than ever before. Many overseas apparel brands are bolstering their competitiveness by delivering their unique values for Japanese consumers who have high expectations toward product quality and design. Today, demand for online shopping channels is growing rapidly especially for apparel and sports items in Japan, which has the third-largest e-commerce market in the world (*). Against this backdrop, foreign businesses are seeking ways to enter the Japan market. The alliance between transcosmos and BBF is a critical step in providing support for their success.

(*) Source: THE GLOBAL E-Commerce HANDBOOK 2024 (Author: transcosmos Publisher: Impress Corporation)

Services

transcosmos and BBF will provide the following services under the alliance:

E-commerce website development and operations for the Japan market

Store opening and operations on marketplaces

Marketing strategy development and execution

Branding in Japan

Customer support

E-commerce logistics

With the services listed above, clients can execute strategies specifically designed for the Japan market, bolstering their business growth.

"We are confident that this alliance with BBF enables us to offer seamless processes that help overseas apparel brands build competitive edge in the Japan market," Eijiro Yamashita, Director, Senior Corporate Officer, Global Business Headquarters at transcosmos said. "Many overseas apparel brands, in particular those from China, are showing strong interest in the Japan market. Yet, at the same time, many of them struggle to succeed in Japan due to the market's unique culture, etc. Our goal is to bridge the gap by offering customized services that are optimized for each individual client."

"BBF has been assisting Japanese brands, mostly apparel brand, in cross-border e-commerce business and services targeting inbound tourists to Japan, as well as foreign brands expanding into the Japan market. We have many English and Chinese speaking employees to serve these clients," Yuichi Azumi, Director & Division Manager of E-Commerce Business at BBF said. "Now, with the alliance with transcosmos, a company which owns a robust overseas network, we will work together to reach more foreign brands and support them in expanding into the Japan market. With BBF's unique shopping cart system, we will offer fully localized UI/UX, payment services in Japan, omnichannel strategies, and marketing services. Through these services, we will help many clients make a successful Japan market entry."

With innovative solutions, transcosmos and BBF will continue to provide strong support for foreign businesses in expanding into the Japan market.

About BBF, Inc.

Established in October 2005. Since the early days of e-commerce, BBF has been building and operating e-commerce websites for clients in Japan and abroad, as well as providing fulfillment services. Traditionally, BBF has been providing planning, development, operations, and marketing services for mail and online shopping, with a focus on fashion lifestyle products via the internet, mobile, television, and more. More recently, BBF is also working on the development and execution of NFT projects, offering NFT content planning, production, and development services. Today, BBF designs, develops, and offers an NFT authentication gateway, NFT Siluru™. Visit us here: https://www.bb-f.co.jp/en/company/.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

