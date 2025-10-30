transcosmos and Future Design Shibuya launch "FIND THE HALLOWEEN SHIBUYA" on Roblox

Spreading Shibuya's charm and driving mindset change through a Halloween-themed digital experience

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; transcosmos) and Future Design Shibuya General Incorporated Association (Future Design Shibuya) will launch "FIND THE HALLOWEEN SHIBUYA," a Halloween-themed game experience on Roblox, a popular global immersive platform. This initiative is a part of the Shibuya Good Manner Project, a movement aiming at making Shibuya a safer and more secure city. Building on their previous "Urban Problems x Digital Experience" initiative— first introduced on Fortnite last year to address urban challenges (*1) — transcosmos and Future Design Shibuya are now expanding their efforts to Roblox to reach a broader audience, including younger generations and international users. Through engaging in gameplay, players will discover the charm of Shibuya while learning about good manners.

FIND THE HALLOWEEN SHIBUYA

*1 Visit transcosmos news release here: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/241219.html

Background

In 2024, transcosmos began using Metaverse gaming to encourage younger generations and overseas visitors to see Shibuya's urban challenges as their own. Centered on the themes of "Join" and "Find," the new game offers interactive experiences where players engage in quests to discover Shibuya's culture and learn good manners. With rewards such as badges and special items, the game delivers a blend of fun and learning.

Key features

Game experience featuring Halloween, Shibuya, and Good manners

Set in a theme park-style Shibuya, the game invites players to complete quests that promote good manners and community-friendly behavior—such as keeping the city clean—while enjoying Halloween costumes and discovering local culture.

Additional collaborations will follow, leveraging the distinctive opportunities created by city-originated events. The first partnerships include a new collaborative experience with JELEE—an artist known for Tamagotchi, BEYBLADE, as well as an anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night to generate buzz and encourage repeat play.

Additional collaborations will follow, leveraging the distinctive opportunities created by city-originated events. The first partnerships include a new collaborative experience with JELEE—an artist known for Tamagotchi, BEYBLADE, as well as an anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night to generate buzz and encourage repeat play. Growing user engagement through community partnerships

The game will collaborate with Rob Festival Halloween 2025, a large-scale event organized by the creator team, Roblabo.

In October 2024, the even attracted over 19,000 players in just 48 hours (*2). This partnership will help drive traffic between both experiences and amplify visibility.

*2 Visit here for Roblabo news release (no translation available): https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000011.000124776.html

Content overview

Title FIND THE HALLOWEEN SHIBUYA URL https://www.roblox.com/ja/games/100403622215123/FIND-THE-HALLOWEEN-SHIBUYA Genre Hidden Object Adventure Platform Roblox Release date 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 17, 2025 Supported devices Smartphone, tablet (iOS/Android) and PC (Windows/macOS) Charge Free

Comments from each company

Mr. Ken Hasebe, Mayor of Shibuya Ward

Halloween in Shibuya faces challenges due to troublesome behavior, but it's important to create an environment where everyone can enjoy the event safely. I believe this this initiative offers a meaningful opportunity for people around the world to experience Shibuya's culture and good manners through a digital space like Roblox.

I hope Shibuya continues to be an exciting place for all—both in the real world and the virtual one.

Mr. Ari Staiman, Head of Roblox Japan

I'm honored that Roblox was chosen as the platform for this new initiative led by Shibuya Ward. Roblox is more than just a place to play—it's a place for creativity and connection. I'm thrilled to collaborate with Shibuya Ward to shape a new kind of Halloween experience that is both safe and enjoyable for many.

Ms. Shinko Osada, President of Future Design Shibuya

Throughout the year, the Shibuya Good Manner Project promotes a culture of creating a safe, secure, and clean city—while ensuring that people can enjoy the experience. This initiative builds on that philosophy by showcasing Shibuya's charm and enabling players to contribute to the city in a digital space. It also brings significant value by offering a globally accessible experience through Roblox. As we introduce a new way to enjoy Halloween, we will continue expanding these efforts throughout the year.

Mela.Rockmar, President of Roblabo

By linking "FIND THE HALLOWEEN SHIBUYA" and our "Rob Festival Halloween 2025," this project expands the experience of connection among users, encouraging movement between events and shared enjoyment. At Roblabo, we value community-driven events, and we are delighted to help share Shibuya's culture through Roblox.

Jin Mitsuda, Department Manager of Metaverse Promotion Department of transcosmos

We're honored to once again run this project that aims to address Shibuya's social challenges through a Metaverse game. Roblox, with 110 million daily active users (as of Q2 2025), is a next-gen experience platform where users can build immersive worlds in a short time frame. This project was launched in just about two months from the planning phase. Together with Future Design Shibuya and other partners, we'll continue refining a model that delivers both fun and social impact, providing value that inspires behavior change.

Next steps

transcosmos and Future Design Shibuya will continue to create urban experiences that combine entertainment with solutions to social challenges, leveraging global platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite. Through partnerships with companies, brands, local governments, and educational institutions, the two organizations will keep delivering impactful messages to the next generation via digital channels.

