transcosmos and transcosmos online communications support Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture in enhancing information delivery via its LINE official account

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos and transcosmos online communications began offering KANAMETO—a LINE-powered Government DX tool—to Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture in February 2026, supporting the city in enhancing its information delivery capabilities using its LINE official account.

■ Segmented messaging

On February 19, 2026, Kawasaki City renewed its LINE official account and began sending out information based on user segments. By asking users for their preferences across the following four categories, the city delivers granular, segmented information tailored to each user's needs.

Basic incoming message settings: Information based on requested information categories and wards.

Notice on garbage collection days: Sends notices on garbage collection days based on residential area.

Municipal school lunch menu: Delivers the weekly school menu for the following week.

Disaster prevention and weather information: Sends LINE messages containing information from Email News Kawasaki (disaster prevention and weather information).

■ Multilingual services

Kawasaki City is focusing on providing information in multiple languages using KANAMETO's automated message translation feature. The service supports messaging in English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), Vietnamese, and Portuguese, in addition to Japanese.

Once users set their preferred language on the language setting or basic incoming message setting pages, they can receive messages translated into their selected language. Users may also receive the original Japanese text in addition to translated messages by choosing to receive the original Japanese version.

In addition, by using KANAMETO's feature for switching the Rich Menu together with the auto-translation feature, Kawasaki City can display the Rich Menu in translated languages for users who request to receive information in languages other than Japanese.

For more details about the automated message translation feature, visit here (no translation available): https://kanameto.me/solution/auto-translation.html

■ Next steps

Through delivering KANAMETO, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to promote Regional DX that enhances convenience for citizens while streamlining administrative work at the same time.

■ About KANAMETO

KANAMETO is a LINE-powered Government DX tool developed and offered by transcosmos online communications inc., a joint-stock company between transcosmos, LY Corporation, and salesforce.com Co., Ltd. KANAMETO empowers governments to digitize a variety of resident services, including segmented messaging for delivering pre-registered information to residents, automated FAQ chatbot, sending disaster prevention information, citizen reporting for road- and park-related problems, My Number card issuance reservation desk, chat-based child-care consultation, oversized garbage collection reservations and online payment services, and more. Today, more than 300 local governments use KANAMETO as a paid service for sending out public information, providing counseling services via social media, etc. For more information, visit here (no translation available): https://kanameto.me/

(About transcosmos online communications inc.)

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation (currently LY Corporation). In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. As a GovTech venture business, transcosmos online communications continues to deliver various solutions and services that help governments build better and stronger relationships with their residents, powered by LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities. In September 2017, transcosmos online communications released KANAMETO, its proprietary LINE-powered Government DX tool. Visit us here (no translation available): https://transcosmos-online.com/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

