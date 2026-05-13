transcosmos donates to Miyagi Prefecture via corporate furusato nozei; second year of support

Funds to support Miyagi's Community-Based Disaster Prevention Leader Development Project, reinforcing local disaster preparedness and developing disaster response leaders

TOKYO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced its corporate contribution to Miyagi Prefecture through the corporate version of furusato nozei, a Japanese hometown tax donation program. On April 14, 2026, transcosmos received a certificate of appreciation during the ceremony held in the prefectural office. This marks transcosmos's second donation to Miyagi Prefecture, following the initial contribution in February 2025.

From left: Jun Toyoshima, Director-General and Deputy Director-General of Crisis Management, Reconstruction and Crisis Management Department , Miyagi Pref.; Kumiko Moroboshi, Director-General, Reconstruction and Crisis Management Department, Miyagi Pref.; Tetsuya Ito, Deputy Governor, Miyagi Pref.; Satoshi Takayama, Corporate Senior Officer, TCI; Manabu Uno, Department Manager, Tohoku Service Department, TCI; Takashi Oshoudani, Department Manager, PM Department, Tohoku Service Department, TCI SDGs The 17 goals of SDGs

With four centers located in Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, transcosmos provides contact center, digital marketing, and BPO services with approximately 1,600 people in the region. The donation underscores transcosmos's commitment to supporting community initiatives in areas where many of its employees live and work, and to express its gratitude to local governments for their longstanding support.

The funds will be allocated to the prefecture's Community-Based Disaster Prevention Leader Development Project, aimed at enhancing local disaster preparedness and cultivating disaster response leaders.

In a separate interview conducted after the ceremony, Deputy Governor Tetsuya Ito and representatives from transcosmos discussed other key priorities for Miyagi Prefecture, including advancing educational programs and promoting employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Leveraging its expertise and resources in these areas, X will continue supporting the prefecture's efforts to further revitalize local communities.

transcosmos is committed to its purpose of expanding social impact as a business and ultimately maximizing the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges. As part of its efforts to promote SDGs and also to convey its sincere gratitude for employees and local communities, transcosmos will continue to assist diverse initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) : https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people & technology.

transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets, prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshops with the selected members from each function, and more.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

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