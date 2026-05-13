transcosmos wins the "Outstanding Partner Award 2025: Toys & Trendy Toys Category" from Taobao and Tmall Group

One of only six winners; recognized for excellence in e-commerce operations for trendy toys in the Chinese market

TOKYO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that it has received the "Outstanding Partner Award 2025" in the Toys & Trendy Toys category at the Toys & Trendy Toys Industry Summit hosted by the Taobao and Tmall Group, held in China in April 2026.

Outstanding Partner Award 2025: Toys & Trendy Toys Category

This award recognizes transcosmos's proven operational track record in e‑commerce within the toys and trendy toys sector, as well as its ongoing commitment to supporting brand growth. In addition, transcosmos was highly commended for its comprehensive capabilities, including omni‑channel operational excellence, a technology‑driven support framework, and deep, category‑specific insight.

Expanding Mega‑Market: Omni-channel integration as a source of competitive advantage

According to data from Taobao and Tmall, total transaction volume in China's toys and trendy toys market reached approximately RMB 100 billion in 2025. At the summit, industry leaders indicated that the market is expected to enter a phase of high growth over the next five to ten years. This outlook is supported by demographic trends, with the core consumer segment aged 14 to 35 projected to remain at approximately 350 million in 2030.

Alongside market expansion, this long‑term demographic advantage positions the toys and trendy toys category as a market with strong potential for sustained growth. In such an environment, omni-channel operational capabilities—spanning multiple platforms and customer touchpoints—are becoming essential to address increasingly fragmented and diversified consumer interactions. transcosmos possesses strong capabilities in this area.

Through its ongoing initiatives, transcosmos has established an omni-channel e‑commerce operations framework supporting major platforms such as Tmall, Taobao, JD.com, Douyin, rednote and Pinduoduo. In addition, transcosmos leverages its proprietary omni-channel contact center platform, "transCxLink," to centrally manage data across e‑commerce, social media, online chat, and other communication channels.

By integrating platform‑specific tools and consolidating customer inquiries into a single management system, transcosmos rapidly identifies and addresses challenges. This approach enables transcosmos to provide a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including CRM, intelligent customer support, marketing automation, voice recognition, automated reporting, and business analytics, offering end‑to‑end support for the growth of toys and trendy toy brands.

Expanding Across Generations: Redefining the toys market and unlocking adult consumer growth potential

At the summit, Taobao and Tmall outlined its view that the toys market is expanding beyond specific age groups to encompass a much broader generational range. In addition to children, growing numbers of adults are purchasing plush toys for personal satisfaction and emotional comfort, while product offerings for senior consumers are also expanding. As a result, the role and definition of toys are undergoing significant change.

Reflecting these shifts, China is expected to grow into the world's largest all‑generation toys market by 2035.

Toy brands supported by transcosmos in China have also accurately captured these emerging trends. For example, original plush‑toy trendy brands have successfully addressed the growing demand among adults to "buy for themselves" by developing products that resonate emotionally with consumers.

By combining user‑insight‑driven targeting with tailored channel strategies, transcosmos enables precise engagement with core customer segments and converts emotional value into repeat purchases. In addition, within the model and assembly toy categories, transcosmos has implemented initiatives such as "Super Brand Day" for global brands, resulting in the creation of highly acclaimed products.

Through these achievements, transcosmos has established a comprehensive support framework for toy e‑commerce operations, providing seamless assistance from consumer insight through to initiative execution.

From communicating emotional value in plush toys to designing immersive experiences for model and assembly kits, transcosmos delivers optimized strategies grounded in a deep understanding of both user characteristics and platform‑specific features.

Accelerating Expansion of the Trendy Toy Category: IP and game‑related products as new growth drivers

The trendy toy category is currently expanding into areas such as merchandise, trading cards, scale models, mecha-type products, and IP‑based goods. With multiple IPs launching official flagship stores for related products, new demand—particularly for animation‑related merchandise—is emerging, positioning this segment as a promising new growth area.

Within this market environment, transcosmos is actively expanding into new trendy toys segments in China. In supporting global IP brands, transcosmos is extending beyond its core categories—such as blind boxes and plush toys—into new product areas, contributing to the maximization of IP value.

transcosmos also continuously monitors changes in platform-specific rules, carefully assessing their impact on brand operations and designing appropriate response strategies. By working closely with brands and maintaining operations aligned with evolving platform requirements, transcosmos supports sustainable growth even in highly dynamic market conditions.

From integrated omni-channel operations and advanced category management across multiple generations to proactive engagement with emerging trend segments, transcosmos's accumulated achievements in China were highly recognized through the "Outstanding Partner Award 2025" in the Toys & Trendy Toys category.

As the toys and trendy toys market is expected to experience high growth over the next five to ten years, transcosmos will continue to leverage its extensive operational expertise, combining technology utilization with deep local market insight. Through these efforts, transcosmos aims to support the growth of more brands, strengthen relationships between brands and consumers, and contribute to the creation of sustainable growth opportunities in the Chinese market.

transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Changsha, Xi'an, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.