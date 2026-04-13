transcosmos and transcosmos online communications support Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, in upgrading its LINE official account into a multilingual platform

Multilingual services enhance communication with citizens connected to foreign countries

TOKYO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2026, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications began offering an automated message translation feature of KANAMETO—a LINE-powered Government DX tool—to Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, as part of the city's existing KANAMETO services to support the implementation of multilingual functionality on the city's LINE official account.

Kumamoto City began using a LINE official account in 2018 and has since distributed a wide range of information, including event updates, childcare, health, and community safety information.

Kumamoto City LINE Official Account Automated translation

On March 30, 2026, Kumamoto City upgraded its LINE official account to a multilingual version with the introduction of KANAMETO's automated message translation feature. The renewed account supports messaging in English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Korean, Indonesian, Nepali, and Vietnamese, in addition to Japanese.

When users add the Kumamoto City LINE official account, a message prompting them to configure message settings appears in multiple languages. After selecting their preferred language in the settings, users can receive messages translated into their chosen language. Users may also choose to receive the original Japanese text together with the translated messages.

In addition, by using KANAMETO's Rich Menu switching feature in combination with the automated translation function, Kumamoto City can display Rich Menus in translated languages for users who choose to receive information in languages other than Japanese.

*For more details about the automated message translation feature, please visit the link below (no translation available): https://kanameto.me/solution/auto-translation.html

Next steps

Through delivering KANAMETO, transcosmos and transcosmos online communications will continue to promote Regional DX that enhances convenience for citizens while streamlining administrative work at the same time.

About KANAMETO

KANAMETO is a LINE-powered Government DX tool developed and offered by transcosmos online communications inc., a joint-stock company between transcosmos, LY Corporation, and salesforce.com Co., Ltd. KANAMETO empowers governments to digitize a variety of resident services, including segmented messaging for delivering pre-registered information to residents, automated FAQ chatbot, sending disaster prevention information, citizen reporting for road- and park-related problems, My Number card issuance reservation desk, chat-based child-care consultation, oversized garbage collection reservations and online payment services, and more. Today, more than 300 local governments use KANAMETO as a paid service for sending out public information, providing counseling services via social media, etc. For more information, visit here (no translation available): https://kanameto.me/

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

(About transcosmos online communications inc.)

transcosmos online communications inc. was founded in May 2016 as a joint-stock company between transcosmos inc. and LINE Corporation (currently LY Corporation). In October 2017, the company received investment from Salesforce Ventures, an investment arm of salesforce.com, Inc. As a GovTech venture business, transcosmos online communications continues to deliver various solutions and services that help governments build better and stronger relationships with their residents, powered by LINE's platform user base and transcosmos's sales and development capabilities. In September 2017, transcosmos online communications released KANAMETO, its proprietary LINE-powered Government DX tool. Visit us here (no translation available): https://transcosmos-online.com/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.