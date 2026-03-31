transcosmos announces its Purpose, Vision, and Values for the next phase of growth

Upholding its Purpose—Make It Real Together. By transcending limits and connecting people through technology, we open a universe of possibilities for growth and success—transcosmos aims to enhance its corporate value under the renewed philosophy structure

TOKYO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 60th anniversary, transcosmos today announced its Purpose to remain an indispensable company to society and achieve sustainable growth. Along with the Purpose, transcosmos has defined its Vision for the next 10 years and the Values that guide each employee's daily decision-making and actions, establishing a renewed philosophy structure. As its business continues to grow and its domains and social relationships expand, this structure clarifies the company's essential drivers of growth and fosters unity among employees by sharing the common values across the organization. Through this, transcosmos aims to create even greater social value and remain the company of choice for all stakeholders. Inheriting the spirit of "people & technology" that sits at the heart of its business from its founding, transcosmos will take a step forward toward the next growth phase with a renewed Purpose, Vision, and Values at its core.

TCI's Purpose TCI's Vision TCI's Values

Make It Real, Together. By transcending limits and connecting people through technology, we open a universe of possibilities for growth and success.

Amid rapidly changing societal and business environments, companies today are expected not only to demonstrate efficiency and technological strength but also to show how—and with whom—they create value. transcosmos has long brought wishes and passion of clients and society to life by treating their challenges as its own, discussing and addressing their problems together from planning to execution, and delivering tangible results together. By upholding this Purpose, transcosmos seeks to extend its ability to Make It Real to a wider global audience by multiplying autonomous capabilities of each individual.

Powering Intelligent Businesses through Consulting, Technology, and Operations

transcosmos defined the above as its medium-term vision. Today, advanced companies are aiming to transform into an Intelligent Business, a next-generation business with advanced, autonomous decision-making and execution capabilities with AI and data at their core. Recognizing this trend, transcosmos aims to serve as a powerful engine that helps propel clients' transformation by enhancing its consulting and technological capabilities.

To achieve its Purpose and Vision, transcosmos has defined values that guide each employee's daily decision-making and actions.

Deliver results as one team.

Build trust through integrity and sincerity.

Take ownership and think beyond.

Grow through every challenge.

Create a fair environment for everyone.

Under the Purpose, Vision, and Values, transcosmos will strive to deliver its medium-term business plan, which starts in fiscal year 2026, and the vision beyond, to further enhance its corporate value and create greater social value.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.