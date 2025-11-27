transcosmos becomes registered user of Good Giving Mark Certification System

Promoting initiatives to enhance the reliability of NPO support

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced its registration under the Good Giving Mark Certification System, operated by a Public Interest Incorporated Foundation, Japan Center for NPO Evaluation (JCNE), in support of the system's objectives.

The Good Giving Mark is a third-party review and certification system designed to ensure the effectiveness of governance systems and fund management at non-profit organizations. Companies and individuals use the system as a benchmark for selecting reliable organizations for donations and support. The certification system involves rigorous reviews from diverse perspectives, including organizational existence, compliance, fund management, and information disclosure. Organizations that meet these criteria will receive the mark as proof of reliability.

As part of its efforts to create corporate shared value (CSV) and advance sustainability, transcosmos will strengthen partnerships with highly reliable NPOs to address social challenges through donations and collaboration. Going forward, transcosmos will continue working to solve social challenges with a focus on transparency and reliability by proactively utilizing the Good Giving Mark system.

About Good Giving Mark system

JCNE, an independent certification body, launched the Good Giving Mark in April 2025. The system provides assurance to users when making contributions and providing support to non-profit organizations. Its goal is to create an environment where companies and individuals can donate and collaborate with confidence.

Official website (no translation available): https://goodgiving.jcne.or.jp

transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all.

transcosmos SDGs Committee Note, an open media platform (no translation available): https://note.com/tci_sdgs/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

