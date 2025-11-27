transcosmos named Best Planner at the LY Corporation Partner Award 2025

Helping clients expand their business through integrated use of LY marketing solutions

TOKYO, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is delighted to announce that the company has received the Best Planner award at the LY Corporation Partner Award 2025 hosted by LY Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President and Representative Director, CEO: Takeshi Idezawa). This award recognizes individual planners who have made exceptional contributions to clients by solving challenges and driving through the integrated use of LY marketing solutions during the first half of fiscal year 2025. Highly regarded for its initiatives, transcosmos's planner—a member of Digital Agency Business Division, CX Business Headquarters—has been honored as a Best Planner.

LY Corporation Partner Award 2025 Best Planner

About LY Corporation Partner Award

Among LY Partner Program partners, the LY Corporation Partner Award recognizes partners who have made exceptional solution proposals as well as partners who have contributed to sales growth and market development in the advertising business.

About Best Planner Award

The Best Planner Award, which transcosmos has received, honors planners who have created unprecedented user experiences and helped businesses grow in line with LY's concept of Connect One (*) through the integrated use of LY marketing solutions.

*Connect One is LY's new product concept designed to support companies and stores in comprehensive business management by connecting a wide range of business solutions to their LINE official account.

Find out more about Connect One here (no translation available): https://www.lycbiz.com/jp/brand/connect-one/

transcosmos will continue to help clients expand their businesses by leveraging its advanced expertise and know-how while maximizing the value of LY marketing solutions.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

