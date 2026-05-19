Enhancing short video and live streaming services in social commerce

TOKYO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced a strategic alliance with CREOK LAB., a company with pragmatic operational expertise in TikTok Shop. Under this alliance, the two parties will combine their respective strengths—transcosmos's comprehensive e-commerce management platform and digital management support systems, and CREOK's proven, highly advanced capabilities in live commerce operations—to deliver end-to-end support, from strategy setting through back-office operations. Together, transcosmos and CREOK will provide strong support for companies seeking to make a full-scale entry into the social commerce market.

transcosmos begins strategic alliance with CREOK for TikTok Shop operations

Background

Evolution of social media and the emergence of TikTok Shop

The role of social media platforms for businesses is rapidly shifting from simple communication tools and advertising media to fully fledged shopping platforms—sales channels that directly generate revenue. Most notably, TikTok, powered by its unique algorithm that recommends high-quality video content, has accelerated this evolution with the launch of TikTok Shop in Japan in June 2025. TikTok Shop's gross merchandise value is expected to reach \15 billion within six months of launch (*1), positioning it as a major driving force in social commerce. By connecting the customer experience from "Discover" to "Shop" within the app in a moment, TikTok Shop is fundamentally transforming conventional approaches to marketing.

(*1) Reference: NetShop Tantosh Forum (no translation available): https://netshop.impress.co.jp/n/2026/01/09/15402 CREOK's proven execution power, delivering results from the early days of TikTok Shop

CREOK is a leading company in TikTok Shop account management, delivering verified results in the market. Through the CREOK LAB—one of the largest live commerce studios purpose-built for TikTok Shop and located in Tokyo—CREOK captured platform algorithms ahead of others and accumulated extensive expertise in creator collaboration. By integrating processes ranging from product procurement, live streaming to data analysis, CREOK delivers proprietary operational solutions that align closely with the unique characteristics of TikTok Shop.

Challenges facing companies and the social commerce support model delivered by this alliance

Many companies struggle to differentiate TikTok Shop from existing e-commerce channels and face difficulty designing purchase flows that effectively lead to conversion. Others encounter barriers in building operational frameworks capable of continuously delivering social content. Additional challenges include establishing operational processes for order management, logistics, and customer service, as well as a lack of know-how in extending successes to other sales channels. To address these challenges and deliver solid results, highly advanced social commerce operational capabilities are essential.

Under this alliance, transcosmos and CREOK introduce a distinctive social commerce support model that combines transcosmos's expertise in e-commerce and advertisement operations, and back-office functions with CREOK's strengths in content creation and live streaming tailored specifically for TikTok Shop. Through this collaborative model, the two parties help clients address their individual challenges in social commerce management.

<Areas covered under this alliance>

Creator-collaborative content delivery

Purchase flow design using short-form videos and live streaming

Content planning, production, and operations optimized for platform algorithms

Traffic maximization through advertising operations

Back-office functions that support sales, including customer experience, fulfillment, order processing, logistics management

By combining its accumulated expertise in e-commerce and advertisement operations with CREOK's execution power in sales generation, transcosmos will continue striving to establish new growth models for e-commerce centered on TikTok Shop.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.