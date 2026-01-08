transcosmos co-releases Privacy Consulting Services with Priv Tech

Helps businesses utilize data and comply with regulations. Creates an environment to maximize ad performance by promoting the use of CAPI

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos and Priv Tech, Inc. (CEO: Daisuke Nakamichi; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; Priv Tech) today announced the joint release of Privacy Consulting Services, launching in December 2025. This service helps companies leverage data while complying with privacy regulations applicable to digital marketing in Japan and abroad.

This offering supports clients in revising their privacy policies—essential for deploying Conversion APIs (CAPI), which are key to maximizing advertising performance—while mitigating risks in data utilization. By creating an environment that enables companies to fully harness marketing data, they can enhance targeting accuracy and improve return on investment (ROI). Combining transcosmos's expertise in executing marketing solutions with Priv Tech's strength in privacy technologies—the company's key competitive advantage—the two companies provide comprehensive support across privacy protection, advertising, and technology. This collaboration empowers clients to promote data utilization and boost performance effectively.

Complex regulations and challenges in data utilization

With the tightening of privacy regulations—including the Act on the Protection of Personal Information, the Telecommunications Business Act, GDPR, and CCPA—traditional policies are no longer sufficient to meet privacy protection requirements in today's digital marketing landscape. At the same time, increasing targeting accuracy and maximizing ad performance requires accelerating AI learning processes across platforms. This makes it critical to prepare and utilize first-party data, such as conversion (CV) and event data transmitted via CAPI. However, revising privacy policies to comply with increasingly complex regulations has become a major bottleneck for many businesses seeking to deploy CAPI and fully utilize data.

End-to-end services in collaboration with Priv Tech

To help businesses overcome these challenges, transcosmos partnered with Priv Tech—a leading company with a proven track record in data protection and privacy-enhancing technologies. By combining expertise in privacy technologies, advertising and marketing, and technology deployment—the areas that the two companies specialize in—transcosmos and Priv Tech deliver end-to-end support—from building privacy protection systems to deploying technologies such as CAPI—helping businesses clear hurdles.

Service menu examples



Support for revising privacy policies to comply with new regulations

Support for revising privacy policies to comply with the Japanese privacy acts

Development of cookie policies (site scan and template creation)

Deployment of a consent management platform

Compliance support for the Telecommunications Business Act

Expected outcomes

Increased customer trust and enhanced brand value

Effective use of marketing data and higher ROI

Prevention of privacy risks and online backlash

Competitive edge built on privacy protection

transcosmos remains committed to helping businesses achieve sustainable growth by delivering optimal solutions to address client challenges.

About Priv Tech, Inc.

Priv Tech provides one-stop services—from regulatory compliance to technology utilization—to help companies use AI and data safely and securely. Our proprietary consent management tool, Trust 360, manages user consent and supports Japan's External Transmission Rules. We also offer agency services for GDPR compliance. Additionally, we help companies strengthen AI security governance through AI risk evaluation, risk management advisory, and generative AI vulnerability testing. We further support robust security systems by running bug bounty programs in collaboration with global hackers and conducting a range of vulnerability assessments. Visit us here: https://privtech.co.jp/company/

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

*transcosmos and Priv Tech do not engage in unauthorized practice of law for the Privacy Consulting Services.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 184 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

