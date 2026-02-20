transcosmos conducts a Roblox-based Future Creator Development seminar in Wakayama

From play to creation. Verification and improvement cycle develops next-gen CX talent

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos supports Game Grove X (GGX), a game creative project led by Wakayama Prefecture. At the GGX Games Showcase, a gaming festival organized by local game creators in Wakayama Prefecture, transcosmos conducted a stage seminar themed "Key Insights and Future of Gaming Trends through Roblox."

Presenters Many visitors interested in gaming and digital fields listened attentively to the presentation. The seminar confirmed that Roblox attracts strong interest not only as a play platform but also as a learning platform where people create and verify content. Participants

Date & Time: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 14:30—15:10

Venue: 1F Exhibition Room, Wakayama Castle Hall

Presenters: Shinnosuke Kawai (YouTube channel operator: Haruto's Funny Family / Moko's Interesting Life)

Jin Mitsuda (Manager, Metaverse Promotion Department / Metaverse Strategist, transcosmos inc.)

During the seminar, transcosmos presented the idea that Roblox, YouTube, and AI are merely tools—the true value lies in young people mastering the create-test-improve verification cycle.

Rapid verification on Roblox: A quick publish->response->improvement cycle accelerates self-driven learning

A quick publish->response->improvement cycle accelerates self-driven learning Designing highlight moments through video integration: Sharpens creative and planning capabilities for content intended to achieve wide reach.

Sharpens creative and planning capabilities for content intended to achieve wide reach. Verification and improvements are critical in the AI age: Beyond creation, the ability to test hypotheses is a key differentiator

Beyond creation, the ability to test hypotheses is a key differentiator Turning failures into assets: An environment that supports continuous testing nurtures creativity

• Collaboration with Wakayama University, Wakayama Prefecture

transcosmos has been supporting Wakayama Prefecture and Wakayama University in building an environment to develop next-generation digital creators from local communities through initiatives utilizing the corporate version of furusato nozei—Japan's hometown tax donation program—in collaboration with the prefecture and university. GGX is managed as a community with a cycle of learning, creation, presentation, and feedback. Leveraging its expertise in the metaverse and digital CX domains, transcosmos provides a place for learning and creation where trial and verification occur naturally.

• Comment from a person in charge in Wakayama Prefecture

Mr. Yamaguchi, Chief of the Digital Society Promotion Department, Wakayama Prefecture "Wakayama Prefecture aims to drive future innovation and develop the local economy by creating an environment where young people can take on challenges, learn, and interact. We hope Roblox, a platform introduced by transcosmos, will be a trigger for future creators to broaden their creativity and activities. We are deeply grateful to collaborate with transcosmos through the corporate version of furusato nozei. Together, we will continue to support creating opportunities for young people to take on challenges."

• transcosmos practical educational program using Roblox

transcosmos supports local governments, educational institutions, and enterprises in developing talent through practical educational programs built on a create-and-verify model using Roblox.

For local governments and schools: A circular creative talent development program with a creation-presentation-verification cycle

A circular creative talent development program with a creation-presentation-verification cycle For enterprises: A practical digital talent training program to foster planning, data comprehension, and improvement capabilities

A practical digital talent training program to foster planning, data comprehension, and improvement capabilities Community operations support: Designing a learning platform for continuous creation and feedback

Embedding a culture of verification through education will lead to both local talent development and enhanced CX. Leveraging Roblox and other practical platforms, transcosmos will continue to promote initiatives that help develop talent who go beyond local areas and compete globally and create CX value in the digital age.

