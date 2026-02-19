transcosmos signs the United Nations Global Compact

Aims to help create a sustainable society and maximize societal well-being by promoting the Ten Principles of the UNGC

TOKYO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has signed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), an initiative proposed by the United Nations, and was registered as a participating company effective February 5, 2026.

The UNGC is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, bringing together the United Nations and the private sector (companies and organizations) to help create a healthy global society. It is a voluntary framework through which companies and organizations exercise responsible and creative leadership to achieve sustainable growth as responsible corporate citizens.

The UNGC asks participating companies and organizations to support and continuously advance the implementation of the Ten Principles of the UNGC—related to the protection of human rights, the elimination of unfair labour practices, environmental responsibility, and the prevention of corruption—through commitments made by their CEOs.

The Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact

Human Rights

Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights; and

Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses.

Labour

Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining;

Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour;

Principle 5: the effective abolition of child labour; and

Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation.

Environment

Principle 7: Businesses should support a precautionary approach to environmental challenges;

Principle 8: undertake initiatives to promote greater environmental responsibility; and

Principle 9: encourage the development and diffusion of environmentally friendly technologies.

Anti-Corruption

Principle 10: Businesses should work against corruption in all its forms, including extortion and bribery.

Guided by its fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, transcosmos is committed to helping create a sustainable society and maximizing the well-being of society as a whole by promoting the Ten Principles of the UNGC.

<transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives>

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximizing the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all.

