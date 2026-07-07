transcosmos conducts AI skills enhancement training in South Korea in the era of AI agents

Enhancing employees' AI skills to connect technology and operations and strengthen AI competitiveness

TOKYO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has conducted two training sessions in South Korea under the theme of "Understanding and Practical Application of AI Solutions" to strengthen employees' practical AI capabilities.

The training program on “Understanding and Practical Application of AI Solutions”

The training program on "Understanding and Practical Application of AI Solutions" was conducted in response to the emergence of AI agents—capable of independently assessing situations and taking action—as a new technology in customer service. The program was designed to strengthen AI utilization skills across the organization and enable employees to apply AI effectively in operational settings. Particular emphasis was placed on deepening participants' understanding of the company's proprietary trans-AI solution portfolio and equipping them with practical skills that can be immediately applied to enhance service quality and optimize operations. The training was conducted both online and offline, with operations managers participating from centers in Seoul, Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, and other locations across South Korea.

During the training, participants were introduced to the shift toward AI Contact Centers (AICC) and the future direction of advanced AI adoption. The program also provided training on 14 AI solutions, including the trans-AI Voicebot and trans-AI Chat—voice and chat interaction automation solutions powered by the company's proprietary LLM engine; the transpeech and trans-AI Assist—consultation support and knowledge management solutions based on STT and TA technologies; the trans-AI Tutor and trans-AI QA—solutions for automating operator training and evaluation; the trans-AI cVOC and trans-AI eVOC—VOC analysis solutions; and the trans-AI Multilanguage Chat—a multilingual interpreted chat solution.

AI agents are increasingly driving transformation in customer service, and the ability of employees to apply these technologies effectively in their work is becoming increasingly important. In South Korea, transcosmos will continue to combine operational expertise with AI technologies to help enhance operational efficiency and service quality.

In South Korea, transcosmos supports the planning and execution of AI Transformation (AX) initiatives in the customer service domain by leveraging its proprietary AI technologies. By integrating generative AI and advanced data analytics into business operations, transcosmos promotes innovation in customer engagement. Centered on AICC (AI Contact Centers), transcosmos provides tailored solutions optimized across its business domains, including contact center services as well as IT, marketing, e-commerce, field services, and education (Class Cloud).

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 187 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.