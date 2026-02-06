transcosmos creates and launches the official website of picture book author Ms. Shinobu Saito to coincide with the opening day of her original artwork exhibition

Leveraging the website creation skills of creators with disabilities

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced the creation of an official website for Ms. Shinobu Saito (resident of Sakai City, Osaka), a picture book author known for her masterpiece "Acchyan A ga Tsuku" (literally, "A is for Acchyan"). Creators with disabilities in the transcosmos Normalization Promotion Department—the department responsible for advancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities—led this website creation project. The official website launches today, February 4, 2026, coinciding with the opening day of her original artwork exhibition in Sakai City and a city-wide stamp rally, a popular Japanese event where people collect stamps placed at designated locations.

Visit the official Shinobu Saito website: https://www.saitoshinobu.com Ms. Shinobu Saito's Portrait

Background of the project: Collaboration based on empathy

Ms. Shinobu Saito lends her original artworks and conducts talk sessions free of charge, driven by her desire to give back to her hometown—the place that shaped her—and to the children of Sakai City. Resonating deeply with her noble aspirations, transcosmos decided to fully support her activities. Through this project, transcosmos has taken on website development and operations as a digital partner committed to continually supporting the author's social activities.

Key features of the project

Disseminating information linked to her original artwork exhibitions

The website features information about her original artwork exhibitions and stamp rallies planned across key tourist and commercial facilities in Sakai City. By enabling citizens and tourists to access event information on their smartphones, the website also contributes to Sakai City in spreading information about its historical and cultural resources. Professional creative work by creators with disabilities

Creators with disabilities in the transcosmos Normalization Department took charge of the website creation project. While cherishing the world expressed in her long-loved works, the team designed the website to ensure readability and enjoyment for people of all ages—from children to older adults. Social synergy

Having employees with disabilities take on the role of professional creators to support a prominent cultural figure within the community embodies the philosophy of normalization. By uniting art (picture books) and digital (IT), this project demonstrates a new model for enriching local communities.

Comment by Ms. Shinobu Saito

I am overwhelmed with emotions that I was able to launch a website filled with my thoughts and feelings. Throughout the creation process, the transcosmos team has always been considerate of my particular needs and wishes, responding to them with thorough and attentive work. I am confident that the dedication of persons with disabilities and my picture books together will infuse new life into the town of Sakai.

Shinobu Saito official website

Official website: https://www.saitoshinobu.com

Launch date: February 4, 2026 (opening day of Sakai City Original Artwork Exhibition)

Key content: Work descriptions, author profile, information about original artwork exhibitions, etc.

*Information will also be posted on the Sakai City Traditional Townhouse Museums website (https://www.sakai-machiyamuseums.com)

Ms. Shinobu Saito profile

Born, raised, and residing in Sakai City, Osaka.

After working as a designer for textiles and other products, Saito studied at the International Academy Picture Book Class. She currently promotes handmade picture books while continuing to create original works. She received the Sankei Children's Publishing Cultural Award Nippon Broadcasting Prize for "Kodomo to Tanoshimu Gyoji to Asobi no Ehon" (Story: Asae Suto / Nora shoten).

Her works include "Akachan to Warabeuta de Asobimasho" (Nora shoten) and "Shitsumon Oshaberi-san" (LIBRE), winner of the 3rd Kindergarten Grand Prize. Other works include "Acchyan A ga Tsuku," "Shiritori Shimasho," "Omiseyasan de Kudasaina!," "Kacchyan KA ga Tsuku" (LIBRE), "Abuku Tatta," "Obentobako no Uta" (Hisakata Child), among many others.

