transcosmos wins '2025 Excellent Workplaces in Reading Management' in South Korea

Encouraging employee development through strategies that create a positive reading environment, foster reading habits, and integrate reading into organizational culture

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that it has received the '2025 Excellent Workplaces in Reading Management' in the 10th Republic of Korea Excellent Reading Culture Business Certification Award, a program co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea. This achievement makes transcosmos the first winner in South Korea's BPO industry.

10th Republic of Korea Excellent Reading Culture Business Certification Award

The Excellent Workplaces in Reading Management Certification Program reviews and recognizes companies and institutions that have spread the culture of reading by fostering reading habits, enhancing employee welfare programs, and contributing to local communities. The certification honors organizations that contribute to promoting and spreading a culture of reading by enhancing communication between individuals and institutions, developing creative talent, and raising awareness of reading in a sustainable way.

Since being certified as an Excellent Workplaces in Reading Management in 2018, transcosmos has received this certification every year. In 2018 and 2022, the company became the first in the BPO industry to receive the Excellent Workplaces in Reading Management, establishing its position as a company with reading-driven business management. This year's highest award—equivalent to the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award—reflects transcosmos's achievement and the sustainability of its reading culture embedded throughout the organization.

In South Korea, transcosmos has set a vision: "Personal Growth and Connected Organization through Reading." This vision aims to foster an organizational culture that builds relationships on knowledge and wisdom gained through reading. To achieve this, transcosmos categorizes employees into three groups based on their level of reading awareness and implements three strategies: leisure and relaxation, self-learning and education, and knowledge utilization for organizational culture.

Leisure and relaxation: Designed for latent readers, this strategy creates an environment that encourages employees to read and make reading a habit. By preparing light and interesting subculture books, the company helps employees become familiar with books and reading.

Self-learning and education: This strategy supports employees in strengthening their business skills and spreading a self-driven reading culture. Initiatives include access to an electronic library, lectures by authors, support for achieving annual reading goals, and YouTube reading programs—developing a sustainable reading ecosystem that links educational systems and talent development policies.

Knowledge utilization for organizational culture: This system creates a good reading environment for employees, allowing them to interact with team members and share knowledge for business purposes. Employees are encouraged to form reading clubs proactively and read books recommended by officers. By sharing the organization's future directions and values with employees at events such as the year-end award ceremony for excellent readers, the system aims to foster open communication and a supportive culture by strengthening the organizational identity.

transcosmos believes reading is not merely for acquiring knowledge—it has the power to promote communication and collaboration among employees and nurture creative thinking. transcosmos will remain committed to practicing reading-driven business management and spreading its organizational culture that enables all employees to learn and develop together.

