transcosmos organizes a well-digging volunteer project in Vietnam

Aiming to address community-specific, long-term challenges through continuous efforts in environmental conservation, child support, and infrastructure support projects

TOKYO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos today announced that transcosmos technology Vietnam co., ltd. (Headquarters: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; CEO: Daisuke Kamada; transcosmos Technologies Vietnam, TTV), its wholly owned subsidiary specializing in agile software development services in Vietnam, has organized a well-digging volunteer project in Kon Tu Ma Village, Mang Den, Kon Plong District, Quang Ngai Province, located in Vietnam's Central Highlands.

At the well's grand opening ceremony, held from March 28 to 29, TTV Volunteering Club members with Village Mayor A Reo (fifth from the left)

In 2022, TTV initiated an employee-led TTV Volunteering Club to boost unity and foster social awareness among employees. Today, approximately 20 employees participate in volunteering activities, led by 10 club members, engaging in initiatives such as environmental conservation, child support, and infrastructure support projects.

This time, the project was carried out in Mang Den, a beautiful place known as "the second Da Lat." Nestled amidst gently sloping mountains and abundant virgin forests, Mang Den is located on a tranquil plateau with a comfortable, cool climate throughout the year. Many ethnic minority groups sustain themselves mainly through agriculture; however, they face various challenges related to their living environment, medical care, and education. Children living in remote mountainous areas, in particular, face severe conditions.

In Mang Den, TTV has been carrying out volunteering activities for these children by providing meals and clothing, as well as recreational events and interaction programs. To further deepen these initiatives, TTV has dug a well to provide clean water to Kon Tu Ma Village and has also provided food and daily necessities.

With the Village Mayor, A Reo, and Mr. Hia, who is in charge of public safety, in attendance, TTV handed over the completed well at the grand opening ceremony. At the ceremony, Mayor A Reo commented, "This will not only help improve daily life, but also provide a secure environment even during dry seasons. We appreciate TTV's support and thank you for your continued assistance."

With the aim of establishing safe and sustainable water supply systems, TTV will continue to consider possibilities for supporting the development of water storage facilities and water purification systems. Guided by the belief that helping communities address community-specific, long-term challenges—going beyond temporary support—is the ideal approach, TTV is committed to continuing its volunteering activities.

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*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.