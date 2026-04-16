transcosmos wins Salesforce Japan Partner of the Year - Innovation

Showcasing excellence within the Salesforce ecosystem

TOKYO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that it has been named Japan Partner of the Year – Innovation – at the Salesforce Japan Partner Award 2026. The company was recognized for its support of Kanagawa Prefecture, a client, in addressing challenges in the #7119 / #8000 Contact Center Project through the effective use of a range of products, including Agentforce for Public Sector, Agentforce Service, Data 360, Tableau, and Agentforce.

transcosmos proactively leverages Agentforce, Salesforce's AI agent solution, in contact center operations to address potential challenges in continuously securing human agents, standardize service quality, and simplify human agents' after-interaction work. The company also uses Tableau and Data 360 to help clients analyze accumulated data, as well as to develop and operate systems that drive operational improvement.

Upon receiving the award, transcosmos was provided with the following comment from Atsushi Urano, Senior Vice President - Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Alliance & Channels & Global Technology Partners:

"transcosmos strives to accelerate clients' growth and enable them to make a leap forward by helping address their challenges across the entire CX domain, in a world where technologies continue to progress at an unprecedented pace and the AI revolution advances. For Salesforce, all partner companies are essential to driving clients' success."

Salesforce Japan Partner Award 2026 marks its 19th anniversary this year. Through this award program, Salesforce recognizes its partners—including consulting firms, digital agencies, sales agencies, and ISV partners—for their significant contributions across cloud, industries and sectors, and a wide range of partner programs.

*transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

*Salesforce is a trademark of Salesforce, inc., as are other names and marks.

*Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

*Please visit the following link for a list of winners of the Salesforce Japan Partner Award 2026.

https://appexchangejp.salesforce.com/learn/fy27-partner-award

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have united superior "people" with cutting-edge "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes, focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 186 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of the e-commerce market on a global scale, transcosmos provides comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos is committed to treating the challenges of its clients and society as its own—discussing and addressing their issues from planning to execution—and Make It Real, Together. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.